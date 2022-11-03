Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
jewishrhody.com
Cakes and cupcakes and pies, oh my!
Bob Sandy, for a multilayer Hungarian torte glazed with coffee sugar. Honorable Mention: Sam Zwetchkenbaum, for Chocolate Challah. The World Series is back in Providence. And no, it’s not that premier baseball event that many of you have been watching. We’re talking about the World Series of Food, at Providence’s Temple Beth-El.
worcestermag.com
Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries
Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
whatsupnewp.com
Residential Properties lists an updated ranch in Portsmouth for $550,000
This turn-key, renovated property is centrally located in Portsmouth with easy access to Route 24, the High School, and shopping. Stepping inside this updated Ranch, you are greeted by wealth of natural light pouring in from the large single French doors at the side, back, and front of the home. The kitchen is updated with gorgeous black granite countertops, a marble center island, and a separate dining area. The open concept design provides a bright open feel, perfect for entertaining or just being at home with family. In total, the home offers 3 bedrooms and two completely renovated full bathrooms. Outside, the landscaping and gardens in the backyard provide privacy, textures, and color from Spring until Fall.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: The history of ‘The Pound’ in NK is worth remembering
The recent passing of retired firefighter N. Peter Magnant has got me to thinking about his father Napoleon Magnant and the time-honored volunteer position he held until his death in 1956. You see, Napoleon Magnant was North Kingstown’s last real pound keeper. These days when we think of “The Pound” it brings to mind a vision of the place where you’ll have to part with some of your hard-earned cash to spring your errant family pet. Or perhaps it’s a place that you went to pick out a puppy or a kitten. Journey back just a couple of generations and “The Pound” means something decidedly different. So let’s take a Swamptown gander at the remains of the “Ten Rod” or as it was also known “Collations Corner’s Town Pound.”
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
ABC6.com
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
ecori.org
Ocean State’s Most Abundant Fish Slowly Finds Local Tables
Rhode Island fishermen caught more than 4 million pounds of scup last year. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Consider the humble scup. Ignored, disrespected, even feared, scup is one of the most plentiful fish in Narragansett Bay, a climate-change winner whose numbers are rising with Rhode Island’s water temperatures. Yet many Rhode Islanders have never heard of it, let alone tasted one.
GoLocalProv
The Big Waterfront Play — Millions Being Invested for Concert Venue
It was first announced in 2019, and now on Friday, Rhode Island and East Providence officials and Live Nation New England kick off one of the biggest economic investments ever along the Seekonk River. The move by East Providence is the latest in the transformation of the waterfront. The development...
GoLocalProv
Spotted in Providence: The “Karate Kid”
The “Karate Kid” was spotted in downtown Providence this weekend — at a restaurant becoming increasingly known as a celebrity hotspot. On Saturday, NicoBella’s owner Daniel Crenca not only shared a celebrity snap with actor Ralph Macchio — he also had a photo with Josh Hamilton from the Walk Dead (see below).
4 New England Towns Made This Top 25 List of Best Christmas Towns in the Country
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest, although Christmas and the entire holiday season holds charm everywhere, there will always be something quintessentially special about New England Christmas charm. Just ask Hallmark.
rhodybeat.com
A place to ride
The pain of grief is still sharp. The lingering questions, lack of answers, and empty void left by the death of their 16-year-old son twists like a knife day and night. Hoping to take the edge off just a little, Dillon Viens’ parents have decided to focus on raising money in their son’s memory.
whatsupnewp.com
Kittens available for adoption in Providence
Stacker compiled a list of kittens available for adoption in Providence on Petfinder. You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Providence that require a bachelor’s degree. – Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tuxedo (mixed) – Petfinder. Delta (ALM-fostered in New England) – Gender: Female. – Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair...
Providence breaks high temperature record
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) It certainly has been a warm November weekend here in Southern New England. The average high is 57 degrees, but we have seen temperatures rise well into the 70s. The record high temperature was tied Saturday afternoon with a temperature of 75. Sunday morning was very warm with a low […]
newportthisweek.com
“Who is it?”
Instead of “Where is it?” this week we will offer “Who is it?” Pictured is a woman whose name is repeated thousands of times a year in Newport, yet most will not recognize her photo. It will be interesting to see how many readers respond with a correct answer. Send your responses by Sunday to Federico Santi at drawrm@hotmail.com.
whatsupnewp.com
Coronet to leave IYRS, Mystic Seaport and Museum to restore the 1885 Schooner Yacht
Coronet, which has been under restoration at IYRS School of Technology and Trades since 1995, is leaving Newport. The Henry B. du Pont Preservation Shipyard at Mystic Seaport Museum is preparing to receive a massive restoration project later this month, according to a press release today from IYRS. Coronet, the...
ABC6.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
ABC6.com
Memorial plaza for Matthew Dennison in the works
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – A memorial plaza for late West Warwick teen Matthew Dennison is in the works in town, with plans to build a plaza in between the West Warwick Civic Center and Benny Magiera Memorial Ice Rink. At a West Warwick Town Council meeting Tuesday night,...
Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England
The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
Chioda's Trattoria on Franklin Street in Worcester to close in late November
WORCESTER — Chioda's Trattoria at 631 Franklin St. will close in late November, according to an announcement Thursday on the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant's last day of business will be Nov. 26. The restaurant is operated by the Chioda family. ...
