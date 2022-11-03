Selena Gomez has clarified her recent comments about her friendship with Taylor Swift.In an interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez revealed that she struggled to make friends with people in the entertainment industry.“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” she said. “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”After her comments went viral, some people started speculating that the “My Mind & Me” singer’s comments were a dig against her friend Francia Raisa, who once donated a kidney to her. According to a screenshot...

40 MINUTES AGO