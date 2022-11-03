ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors at Magic: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet for Thursday

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2022 NBA draft, Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic are set to host the Golden State Warriors as the defending champs continue their five-game road trip on Thursday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck!

We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The game is set to start at 4 p.m. PT and for all the information on how to watch the game, click here.

Riding a three-game losing streak, the Warriors (3-5) are still searching for their first win on the road this season. The Magic (1-7) have lost two straight, with their only win of the season coming in Orlando against the Charlotte Hornets.

Before the Warriors class with the Magic, here’s all the information you need to know about the game, including the betting lines.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

  • Point spread: Warriors -9.5 / Magic +9.5
  • Money line: Warriors -450 / Magic +325
  • Over-under: 226.5

Injury Report:

Note: Player availability subject to change before tipoff

Magic:

  • Cole Anthony – Out – Right Internal Oblique; Tear
  • Markelle Fultz – Out – Left Big Toe; Fracture
  • Gary Harris – Out – Left Knee
  • Jonathan Isaac – Out – Left Knee
  • Terrence Ross – Questionable – Left Knee; Contusion

Warriors:

  • Andre Iguodala – Out – Left Hip; Injury Management
  • Donte DiVincenzo – Out – Left Hamstring Strain

Projected Starting Lineups

Warriors:

  • G – Steph Curry – No. 30 – Davidson
  • G – Klay Thompson – No. 11 – Washington State
  • F – Andrew Wiggins – No. 22 – Kansas
  • F – Draymond Green – No. 23 – Michigan State
  • F – Kevon Looney – No. 5 – UCLA

Magic:

  • G – Jalen Suggs – No. 4 – Gonzaga
  • G – Terrence Ross – No. 31 – Washington
  • F – Franz Wagner – No. 22 – Michigan
  • F – Paolo Banchero – No. 5 – Duke
  • F – Wendell Carter Jr. – No. 34 – Duke

Best Bet:

While the Golden State Warriors have been inconsistent to start the season, the over continues to be a number to keep an eye on when the defending champs are on the court. Through eight games, the Warriors have hit the over in all but two, with one of those games resulting in a push on the number.

Riding a three-game losing streak, the Warriors will look to get back on track against the young Magic. Although the defense has struggled, Golden State’s backcourt still possesses enough firepower in to threaten the over on Thursday night.

While -9.5 seems a tad high for the Warriors on the road in Orlando, over 226.5 feels like the safe bet on the board for Thursday’s contest.

Prediction:

Orlando: 109

Golden State: 119

Bonus Prop:

Through eight games, Steph Curry has only scored under 30 points in two games this season. While he’s coming off a game where he didn’t tally 30 or more points against the Heat on Tuesday, he was involved all over the floor on his way to his first triple-double performance of the season.

With the Warriors searching for a win, the reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player will likely be firing away against Magic as the Warriors attempt to seal their first road win of the season.

Prop: Steph Curry over 39.5 PRA (points, rebounds and assists).

