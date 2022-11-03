CHICKASHA, Okla. – November 1, 2022 – The Chickasha Police Department responded to Walmart on Monday, October 31 on a call of a male and a female shoplifting by pushing merchandise out of the store. When Walmart’s Asset Protection Employee tried to make contact, the male pulled a knife out and began chasing the employee. Both suspects ran out of the store and got into a green, older-model minivan, driven by an unknown third person, and left the area.

