kswo.com
Andre Wilson v. City of Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is facing a civil rights lawsuit from a citizen claiming they failed to accommodate his disability. Andre Wilson filed a lawsuit against the City of Lawton in August of this year alleging the City has failed to comply with ADA Title 2 regulations.
Lawsuit filed against Oklahoma Governor, Pardon and Parole Board for 2021 triple homicide
The plaintiffs state that if Stitt hadn't approved the parole board's decision to release Lawrence Anderson from prison, he would have never gone on his alleged killing spree.
kswo.com
$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - $1.9 billion is still up for grabs after no one won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing and after a recent win in OKC people are hoping the next winner will be from the area. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2...
Visit This Oklahoma Town to See a GIGANTIC 50 Foot Tall ‘A Christmas Story’ Leg Lamp
Being a HUGE FAN of the movie 'A Christmas Story' I can't wait to make a visit this holiday season to this small town in Oklahoma to see this EPIC 50-plus-foot tall leg lamp. Without a doubt, it's one of the most iconic and recognizable movie props of all time. It's a lot more than a statue or lamp...It's a major award!
kswo.com
Weekend homicide victim identified by LPD
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of the victim in a weekend homicide. Louis Lipscomb, 34, was killed around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Aces and Eights bar at 1825 NW Cache Road,. Police say they were called to the business after...
kswo.com
Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday afternoon. It happened one mile west of Chickasha just before 2 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 17-year-old driver was speeding eastbound on West Country Club Rd....
chickashatoday.com
Suspects in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
CHICKASHA, Okla. – November 1, 2022 – The Chickasha Police Department responded to Walmart on Monday, October 31 on a call of a male and a female shoplifting by pushing merchandise out of the store. When Walmart’s Asset Protection Employee tried to make contact, the male pulled a knife out and began chasing the employee. Both suspects ran out of the store and got into a green, older-model minivan, driven by an unknown third person, and left the area.
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department investigating deadly shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday in Lawton. Officers were called to a bar on northwest Cache Road before 2 a.m. They found one person with injuries who was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The Lawton Police Department’s...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 4, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
KOCO
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Friday on Interstate 35 in McClain County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the crash shut down southbound I-35 at mile marker 102 near the Goldsby exit for about 50 minutes. Northbound I-35 also was narrowed to one lane.
