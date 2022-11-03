Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
worldboxingnews.net
Butterbean – The sad career ending of a knockout phenomenon
Punching legend Butterbean remains a top-drawer attraction for boxing fans who reminisce about the 1990s boxing era. Esch holds cult status in the sport. Many years into his retirement, WBN remembers the extraordinary career of ‘The King of the Four Rounders.’. The overweight wonder, real name Eric Esch, campaign...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Logan Paul Suffered Multiple Injuries In WWE Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.”...
ringsidenews.com
Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
PWMania
Backstage Reaction to Crown Jewel, WWE Officials Pleased With Logan Paul and Omos
During the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul challenged to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns successfully defended his championship by pinning his opponent following a Superman Punch and a spear. Omos was defeated by Braun Strowman in a singles match thanks to Strowman’s power...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
Logan Paul Films Himself Jumping Through Table at WWE ‘Crown Jewel’
The social media influencer and part-time wrestler added another impressive spot to his highlight reel during a hard-fought match with Roman Reigns.
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley
At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
Has WWE narrowed down the choices for who will eventually defeat Roman Reigns?
There aren’t many sure things in pro wrestling, but here’s one of them: Roman Reigns won’t be Undisputed WWE Universal Champion forever. It definitely feels like he might at times, which is a testament to the way WWE has booked Reigns during his current run at the top of the company. He feels unbeatable, not only due to his own in-ring dominance, but because he has the Bloodline backing him. Even in the rare moments Reigns looks vulnerable, his family closes ranks behind him and ensures he stays winning. RelatedRoman Reigns hasn't been pinned since 2019. The person who did it may...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
PWMania
WWE Star Suffers Broken Nose
Natalya confirmed on Twitter that she has a broken nose. The break occurred following her SmackDown match with Shayna Baszler. Shayna hit a brutal knee to Natalya’s face while Ronda Rousey cheered her on, and blood was seen pouring out immediately after. The camera captured Natalya wiping the blood from her face with a towel.
ewrestlingnews.com
KSI & Mr. Beast React To Roman Reigns Referencing Them At WWE Crown Jewel
During his match with Logan Paul at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, Roman Reigns made references to several big YouTubers in the form of KSI & Mr. Beast. KSI is a big rival of Logan Paul. In the match, Reigns looked directly at the camera while in control...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mia Yim Returns On WWE RAW, Joins The O.C.
On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, The O.C. gained a new member in a familiar face. As The O.C. faced off against The Judgement Day, a masked figure came in and attacked Rhea Ripley. It was revealed to be the returning Mia Yim. Yim was previously released...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nick Aldis Teases Joining WWE – Feud With Karrion Kross After NWA Exit
Nick Aldis has teased that he could soon be part of WWE after handing in his notice with the NWA. Aldis, a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, joined the promotion in 2017 and has been arguably the promotion’s top star. Within the last week, Aldis has confirmed that he...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series Gets First WarGames Match
The first WarGames match was announced for Survivor Series 2022 on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. It was announced that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will team up against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. While Damage CTRL has one spot left to fill on their team, the trio of Belair, Asuka, and Bliss still have two more partners to find.
