WWE Has “An Idea” Who Will Dethrone Roman Reigns As Champion
WWE has been making plans for the inevitable title loss for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns captured the Universal Championship in August 2020 and unified the gold with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport reports that Triple H has “an idea” as...
A New Match Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got a new match announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will face off against JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the official announcement below:. Axiom is proving to be one of...
AEW Fight Forever Will Reportedly Be Added To Xbox Game Pass On Day 1
A new report suggests that fans may be able to play the upcoming AEW Fight Forever game on Xbox Game Pass. The first AEW console game will be available on Game Pass the day it releases, and game journalist Mike Straw has seemingly confirmed the news. For those unaware, Xbox...
WWE’s Live Event Schedule Through The End Of March Revealed
WWE has announced multiple new live events, which will take the company through March of 2023. During Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, the company’s schedule for live events up to the first of April was revealed. You can check out the full schedule below:. * Nashville, TN:...
Update On WWE’s Plans To Return To Saudi Arabia
WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was an incredible success. A new report has some news about when the company will be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to a new report from Pwinsider, the current plan is for WWE to return in May...
Brock Anderson Recalls Debut On AEW Dynamite, Praises Cody Rhodes
Brock Anderson took a look back at his AEW debut during a recent podcast appearance. Anderson and Cody Rhodes beat QT Marshall and Aaron Solow on an episode of Dynamite in Anderson’s first AEW match. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. His debut match in...
Andrade El Idolo Deletes Tweet About Possibly Quitting AEW
AEW’s Andrade El Idolo has deleted a tweet in which he addressed the possibility of leaving the company. It was reported earlier this year that El Idolo was unhappy in the promotion, something the former NXT Champion has alluded to. Recently, El Idolo sarcastically thanked AEW for his birthday...
Mia Yim Returns On WWE RAW, Joins The O.C.
On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, The O.C. gained a new member in a familiar face. As The O.C. faced off against The Judgement Day, a masked figure came in and attacked Rhea Ripley. It was revealed to be the returning Mia Yim. Yim was previously released...
Ari Daivari Discusses Tony Khan Coming Up With The Trustbusters Faction
During the latest edition of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, Ari Daivari commented on AEW President Tony Khan coming up with his Trustbusters stable and character. He said,. “If some people remember, on a few episodes of AEW Dark I was wrestling with another guy named Invictus Khash. Very...
The Grayson Waller Effect Segment Booked For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Grayson Waller took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner will be appearing on his “The Grayson Waller Effect” segment on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the updated lineup for Tuesday night’s episode...
Roman Reigns Being Advertised For SmackDown, Other Stars To Appear
The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. According to several fans located in the area, Roman is being advertised for the blue brand this Friday. Local ads in Indianapolis (the site of this week’s event) indicate that Roman will be on the show.
Jeff Jarrett Discusses His New Role With AEW, How Excited He Is
During the latest edition of his “My World” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett commented on his new role working in AEW as the Director of Business Development, how excited for the business right now, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
Tony Khan Talks Pro Wrestling NOAH Reaching Out To Him Over Shinsuke Nakamura
There is an ongoing relationship between AEW and Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. A recent example of the working relationship was when NOAH’s Great Muta showed up in an AEW ring to save old partner/rival Sting from the House of Black at AEW Grand Slam in September. With Muta/Keiji...
Sasha Banks Training With Juventud Guerrera Amid WWE Return Rumors
WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is back in the ring ahead of a rumored return to TV. Banks has been suspended for close to half a year after she and Naomi walked out of the May 16th WWE RAW TV tapings over creative differences with the proposed main event. On Instagram,...
Roman Reigns Hits Another Huge Milestone As WWE Universal Champion
Roman Reigns has hit another milestone as WWE Universal Champion. On Tuesday, the Tribal Chief hit the 800 day mark of his Universal Title reign. Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at Payback 2020 to capture the championship. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns unified the WWE men’s championships by defeating...
Nick Aldis Suspended By The NWA, Pulled From Hard Times 3 PPV
On Sunday, former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis announced that he was giving notice to the National Wrestling Alliance ahead of his contract expiring. The promotion announced today that Aldis is now suspended. NWA COO Joe Calli confirmed that Aldis is under contract through December 31. Aldis was scheduled to...
Sammy Guevara Knew Eight Years Ago He’d Beat Bryan Danielson
Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson will square off once again on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This time, the Spanish God and the American Dragon will face one another in a two-out-of-three falls match. Guevara shared a message on Twitter that he’s been looking to beat Bryan since...
Adam Pearce Trolls Fans Online, WWE Holding More Tryouts, Bianca Belair News
WWE will be holding more tryouts in early December. Adam Pearce recently took to Twitter to address some recent ‘controversy.’ Basically, it’s an epic troll job which you can see below:. WWE’s Campus Rush tour will be at Boise State University tomorrow. It will then continue on...
Pete Dunne Reveals When He Knew He’d Be Getting Called Up, Talks Name Change
When Pete Dunne was called up to the main roster, he was renamed to “Butch” by then-CEO Vince McMahon. During a recent appearance on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, the Brawling Brutes member commented on when he knew he was going to be called up to the main roster, how he felt about his name change, and more.
Candice LeRae Says Becky Lynch Set A High-Bar For WWE Return After Pregnancy
WWE RAW Superstar Candice LeRae has spoken about the high bar set by Becky Lynch for new mothers returning to wrestling. LeRae, who gave birth to her and Johnny Gargano’s first child Quill earlier this year, returned in September as part of the RAW roster. Lynch’s first reign as...
