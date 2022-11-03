Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Could Dodge’s Seventh Final Call Car Be A Challenger Six-Pack?
Dodge wants to send the Challenger and its V8 engines off in style with a still-secret final “Last Call” model that sounds like it could be the most powerful factory V8 Chrysler muscle car ever produced. CEO Tim Kuniskis has already admitted that the model’s planned SEMA debut...
Carscoops
Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This 3,300 HP Dodge Viper Do A 6-Second 1/4 Mile Pass
The Dodge Viper is a super sports car well known for its somewhat violent and raucous nature. What many may not know is that it’s also a highly revered drag racing platform despite sending all of its power to the rear wheels only. If you didn’t know how fast these snakes were before today, this 3,300 hp (2,460 kW) example is about to set the record straight.
Carscoops
The 2023 Honda Pilot Is A Big, Rugged, Powerful SUV With Some Tricks Up Its Sleeve
This is the new fourth-generation 2023 Honda Pilot, the automaker’s largest and most powerful SUV ever. Endowed with a new V6 engine, oodles of cargo space, a first-in-class hideaway seat in the second row, and a world-first new airbag type, the new SUV seeks to impress American families. The...
Bid on This Lamborghini Aventador In Stunning Blue at Mecum Las Vegas
This rare, low-mileage Lambo is ready to join your supercar collection. Lamborghini is a brand known for its extravagance, performance, and dedication to its audience of power-hungry car enthusiasts. Creativity has been one of the driving factors behind this incredible success, as you can clearly see with models like the Aventador, which are utterly unique from anything else on the supercar market. Examples like this 2017 Lamborghini Aventador SV LP750-4 lead the pack in performance and brilliance.
Carscoops
BMW Says It Wants Design Controversy As It Drives Up Sales
BMW has no intention of toning down its current design language, noting that courting controversy is an important plan for it to try and boost sales. The designs of new BMW models have come under fierce criticism in recent years and the styling of the all-new XM has raised a lot of eyebrows. However, during a recent interview with Car Sales at the U.S. launch of the new 7-Series and i7, BMW chairman Oliver Zipse said it wants its vehicles to get people talking.
Carscoops
You Can Buy A GMC Hummer EV-Inspired All-Wheel Drive E-Bike For $3,999
GMC Hummer fans have a new toy available to them and they’ll be happy to know that it costs just $3,999. Built in partnership with Recon, the GMC Hummer EV AWD Ebike is exactly what it sounds like. Much like the Hummer EV pickup truck it’s inspired by, this new fat tire hardtail ebike is overbuilt and ready to handle the trails.
Carscoops
BMW Partners With HERE To Enable Hands-Free Driving In The U.S. And Canada
BMW will use high-definition mapping from HERE to enable hands-free driving in the United States and Canada. HERE Technologies’ HD Live Map adds rich, accurate, and fresh layers of data to support a vehicle in knowing exactly where it is on the road and what road features lie ahead. It also includes lane-level data that serves as a redundant source of information to the on-board sensors, giving the system additional safety assurances.
Carscoops
Carroll Shelby’s Personal GT500 Was Once Owned By Superman’s Boss
Buying cars with famous names in the history file can be an expensive business. In early 2021 someone parted with $5.94 million at a Mecum auction to take home a 427 Cobra once owned by Carroll Shelby, but there are cheaper ways to sit your ass in the same chair that once supported Shel’s butt cheeks.
Carscoops
Ex-Koenigsegg Designer Partners With Unplugged Performance To Design Wheels For Tesla Cybertruck
The folks over at Unplugged Performance have collaborated with designer Sasha Selipanov to create “the first wheel designed and engineered specifically for the Cybertruck.” The “brutalist” hexagon-filled barrels called the UP CYBERHEX will set customers back at least $1,498. Thankfully, you can get your hands on them now so that they’ll be ready whenever the Tesla Cybertruck finally goes into production.
Carscoops
Here Are Your Best Used Luxury Sedans For Under $10,000
We recently asked you about what the best used luxury sedan is on the market right now for $10,000 or less. While that might sound like a difficult task, a number of you gave us some excellent suggestions. Here are the top choices for a great $10,000 used luxury sedan.
Carscoops
Jeep And Addax Create Overlanding Trailer To Follow A Wrangler Wherever It Goes
Jeep and Addax today revealed a new trailer designed to go anywhere an overlanding enthusiast could hope to take it. Inspired by the U.S. military’s surveillance trailers, the Jeep-branded Edition is a compact trailer that’s perfect for adventurers. “Together with the team at Addax, we are excited to...
Carscoops
What Will Be Your First Electric Car?
The transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles is ongoing. It might not be happening as fast as some might think but the day is coming when many will have to pick out their first all-electric car. With that in mind, we’re wondering which one will be yours and why.
Carscoops
VW Amarok Previewed As An Overlanding Beast By Delta4x4
Delta4x4 previewed its own version of the new-gen VW Amarok which makes the flagship Panamericana trim look like a toy car in comparison. The modified truck is called “The Beast 2.0” and looks perfect for great adventures. While Delta4x4 hasn’t started working on the actual vehicle yet, it...
Carscoops
Cadillac Creates God Of War-Themed CT5 In China
Cadillac fans who are also gamers will be excited to learn that the automaker has partnered with Sony Entertainment to create a God of War-themed CT5. The design package precedes the November 9 release of the latest addition to the gaming franchise, God of War: Ragnarök, and the car is being offered by Cadillac China.
Carscoops
Honda e:N2 Concept Unveiled In China, Could Preview A Future EV
Honda unveiled a new electric concept car in China, previewing its future production models. The Honda e:N2 Concept is a follow-up to the futuristic e:N prototypes unveiled last year, looking more refined and production-ready while incorporating the latest Honda Sensing 360 ADAS suite. According to the automaker, the concept was...
Carscoops
Ford Australia Won’t Adopt A Fixed-Price Sales Model
Ford Australia is not expected to adopt a fixed-price sales model, even though the automaker will pursue such a strategy in some markets. As part of a significant shift in its business to a greater focus on electric vehicles, Ford has split its business into two distinct divisions. The first, Ford Blue, will focus on the company’s combustion engine vehicles while the second, Ford Model e, will focus on its fleet of electric vehicles.
Carscoops
2024 Audi Q6 E-Tron Shows Its Techy Interior, Could Pack 469 HP
Spy photographers have snapped the Audi Q6 e-tron on numerous occasions and now we’re finally getting a good look inside. While we’ve seen a few glimpses in the past, the latest spy photos reveal the electric crossover will have a trapezoidal digital instrument cluster and a freestanding infotainment system. The former resides behind a flat-bottom steering wheel that appears to be shared with the Q4 e-tron.
Carscoops
YouTuber Wrecks Brand New $109k GMC Hummer EV After Just 9 Miles
The GMC Hummer EV is a very capable off-roader but as this YouTuber recently discovered, it isn’t idiot-proof. The YouTuber in question, going by the name of Mondi, picked up the keys to the all-electric pickup truck in Edition 1 guise earlier this month. He documented the pick-up process at his local dealership but soon after rolling out of the showroom, his excitement got the better of him.
Carscoops
Porsche Boxster GT1 By Vale Automotive Will Be 2 Feet Wider Than Stock
UK-based tuner Vale Automotive has nearly completed the first example of the Porsche Boxster GT1, one year after presenting the first renderings. The visual update for the first-gen Boxster is inspired by the Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion, bringing hypercar styling cues, a fixed roof, and a significant increase in the width of the car.
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
