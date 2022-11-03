Read full article on original website
Vaxcyte Inc <PCVX.O>: A loss of 84 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
5 November 2022 02:53 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Vaxcyte Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -84 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -86 cents to a loss of -80 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", three "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -84 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -80 cents to a low of -86 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is not available. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $56. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the $0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -84 cents per share implies a loss of 64.05 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -51 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.69 -0.80 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.63 -0.68 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.56 -0.55 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.55 -0.51 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 02:53 a.m..
BRIEF-Algoma Steel Group Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results
* ALGOMA STEEL GROUP REPORTS FISCAL 2023 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS. * Q2 REVENUE VIEW C$642.9 MILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Energy Fuels Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Energy Fuels Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 6 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 4 cents per share. * Revenue rose 310.2% to $2.93 million from a year ago; analysts expected $1.85 million. * Energy Fuels Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 6 cents. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Energy Fuels Inc shares had risen by 9.5% this quarter and lost 4.5% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $9.17 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Energy Fuels Inc is C$11.13 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 10:09 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.03 -0.06 Missed -0.09 Dec. 31 2021 -0.01 -0.02 Missed.
Viq Solutions Inc expected to post a loss of 5 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Viq Solutions Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Mississauga Ontario-based company is expected to report a 84.5% increase in revenue to $13.077 million from $7.09 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Viq Solutions Inc is for a loss of 5 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Viq Solutions Inc is $2.94, above its last closing price of $0.59. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.10 -0.10 -0.11 Missed -6.5 Mar. 31 2022 -0.09 -0.09 -0.07 Beat 25 Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.06 -0.11 Missed -94.1 Sep. 30 2021 -0.09 -0.08 -0.15 Missed -87.5 Jun. -0.06 -0.05 -0.42 Missed -740 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.05 -0.07 Missed -50 Dec. 31 2020 -0.07 -0.07 -0.20 Missed -172.7 Sep. 30 2020 -0.08 -0.08 -0.02 Beat 75 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 03:11 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
CGI Inc <GIBa.TO>: Profits of C$1.55 per share anticipated for third quarter
7 November 2022 02:30 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. CGI Inc is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to C$1.55 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from ten analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from C$1.51 to C$1.57 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", twelve "Buy", * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Ten analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen slightly by 0.39 percent from C$1.55. Estimates ranged from a high of C$1.59 to a low of C$1.51. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the ten analysts providing estimates is C$127.77. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to C$3.2 billion from C$3.01 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of C$1.55 per share implies a gain of 10.43 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported C$1.4 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.53 1.54 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.51 1.54 Beat Dec. 31 2021 1.45 1.50 Beat Sep. 30 2021 1.35 1.40 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 7 at 02:30 p.m..
Berkshire Hathaway Inc <BRKa>: Profits of $5,290.58 announced for third quarter
5 November 2022 12:50 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Berkshire Hathaway Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $5,290.58 per share, $988.52 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $4,302.06. Profits of $4,579.79 per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $4,333.57 to $4,826.00 per share, with a forecasted mean of $4,579.79 per share. The company reported revenue of $76.93 billion, which is lower than the estimated $77.68 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the consumer goods conglomerates peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $76.93 billion from $70.58 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 4.62 thousand 6.12 Beat thousand Mar. 31 2022 4.49 thousand 4.77 Beat thousand Dec. 31 2021 4.25 thousand 4.91 Beat thousand Sep. 30 2021 4.49 thousand 4.30 Missed thousand This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:50 p.m.
MEG Energy Corp expected to post earnings of 89cents a share - Earnings Preview
* MEG Energy Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Calgary Alberta-based company is expected to report a 37.8% increase in revenue to C$1.503 billion from C$1.09 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for MEG Energy Corp is for earnings of 89 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for MEG Energy Corp is C$22.5, above its last closing price of C$20.80. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.52 1.55 1.96 Beat 26.7 Mar. 31 2022 1.51 1.54 1.01 Missed -34.4 Dec. 31 2021 0.83 0.83 0.77 Missed -7.4 Sep. 30 2021 0.75 0.75 0.93 Beat 24.1 Jun. 0.53 0.50 0.58 Beat 15 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.38 0.35 0.04 Missed -88.7 Dec. 31 2020 0.28 0.29 0.38 Beat 31.9 Sep. 30 2020 0.10 0.13 -0.10 Missed -177.9 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 03:13 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Elliott backs Philip Morris's $16 billion Swedish Match takeover -FT
(Reuters) -Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has decided to back Marlboro-maker Philip Morris International's (PMI) $16 billion offer for Swedish Match AB, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. Elliott has tendered its shares in the Swedish target, the FT said, bringing PMI closer to the 90% threshold required for forced...
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd expected to post earnings of 3cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 4.1% decrease in revenue to C$64.75 million from C$67.55 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is for earnings of 3 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is C$13, above its last closing price of C$8.62. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.17 0.17 0.08 Missed -53.8 Mar. 31 2022 0.33 0.33 0.21 Missed -37 Dec. 31 2021 0.26 0.27 0.34 Beat 27.8 Sep. 30 2021 0.20 0.20 0.24 Beat 21.2 Jun. 0.20 0.18 0.19 Beat 4.1 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.11 0.11 0.18 Beat 63.6 Dec. 31 2020 0.15 0.15 0.09 Missed -40 Sep. 30 2020 0.17 0.17 0.18 Beat 7.1 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 03:13 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Chartwell Retirement Residences expected to post earnings of 14 centsa share - Earnings Preview
* Chartwell Retirement Residences is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Mississauga Ontario-based company is expected to report a 13.2% increase in revenue to C$252.1 million from C$222.66 million a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.
UPDATE 4-Take-Two slumps as forecast cut deepens videogame industry gloom
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc lowered its annual sales forecast on Monday, as the videogame publisher took a hit from this year's surge in the dollar and a broader industry slump, sending its shares down 17% in extended trading. The move follows a similar cut by rival...
Knowbe4 Inc expected to post earnings of 4cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Knowbe4 Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7 (estimated). * The Clearwater Florida-based company is expected to report a 33.7% increase in revenue to $85.692 million from $64.09 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 11 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 4 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $85.00 million and $86.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Knowbe4 Inc is for earnings of 4 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Knowbe4 Inc is $24.9, above its last closing price of $24.56. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.03 0.02 0.07 Beat 222.1 Mar. 31 2022 0.03 0.02 0.04 Beat 75.4 Dec. 31 2021 0.02 0.01 0.07 Beat 400 Sep. 30 2021 0.01 0.00 0.01 Beat 281.7 Jun. -0.02 -0.02 0.02 Beat 200 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.02 -0.02 0.03 Beat 280 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 02:42 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Palantir Technologies Inc expected to post earnings of 2cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Palantir Technologies Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The Denver Colorado-based company is expected to report a 19.9% increase in revenue to $470.315 million from $392.15 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 9 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 8 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $474.00 million and $475.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc is for earnings of 2 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 8 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Palantir Technologies Inc is $10, above its last closing price of $8.08. The company's guidance on August 8 2022 for the period ended September 30 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between USD54 million and USD55 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.03 0.03 -0.01 Missed -132.9 Mar. 31 2022 0.04 0.04 0.02 Missed -45.9 Dec. 31 2021 0.04 0.04 0.02 Missed -44.1 Sep. 30 2021 0.04 0.04 0.04 Met 9.4 Jun. 0.05 0.04 0.04 Met 13 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.04 0.04 0.04 Met 9.1 Dec. 31 2020 0.02 0.02 0.06 Beat 190.3 Sep. 30 2020 0.02 0.02 0.09 Beat 359.2 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 19:39 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
5 TSX construction stocks to watch after labor market expansion
In Q3 2022, Badger Infrastructure’s gross profit margin rose to 27.4 per cent. On June 21, 2022, SNCL completed its acquisition of Flex Process. In Q2 2022, Stantec Inc.’s revenue grew by 22.9 per cent to C$ 1.1 billion. The construction sector had been adversely impacted by COVID-19...
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc expected to post earnings of $16.81 a share - Earnings Preview
* Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The Bristol Tennessee-based company is expected to report a 43.5% increase in revenue to $931.233 million from $648.84 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is for earnings of $16.81 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is $207, above its last closing price of $167.38. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 30.92 30.80 30.03 Missed -2.5 Mar. 31 2022 19.08 19.04 20.52 Beat 7.8 Dec. 31 2021 11.52 11.44 13.45 Beat 17.6 Sep. 30 2021 4.46 4.15 4.40 Beat 6.2 Jun. -0.68 -0.77 -1.03 Missed -33.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -2.06 -2.06 -1.79 Beat 13.1 Dec. 31 2020 -2.80 -2.82 -3.00 Missed -6.4 Sep. 30 2020 -3.24 -3.04 -3.75 Missed -23.4 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 19:40 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Lyft shares plunge after dull revenue forecast, slowing rider growth
(Reuters) -Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc on Monday forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates as user growth on its platform slows, losing out to bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc and sending its shares down 13%. Lyft's active riders rose 7.2% to 20.3 million in the third quarter, the smallest quarterly...
Arafura (ASX:ARU) shares rise following offtake agreement with Hyundai Motors and Kia
Arafura inked its first binding offtake agreement with Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation. Under the offtake agreement, the company will supply NdPr over a term of seven years. Arafura’s share price gained 12.13% on the ASX at 1:13 PM AEDT. The share price of Arafura Rare Earths Ltd...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares may open higher, tracking Asia, lower oil prices
BENGALURU, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to open higher on Monday, taking cues from other Asian equities, with a fall in oil prices aiding sentiment while investors await domestic earnings reports for cues on corporate health. India's NSE stock futures, listed on the Singapore exchange , were...
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust expected to post earnings of 29 centsa share - Earnings Preview
* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to report results on November 9. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is for earnings of 29 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations...
BRIEF-Vext Science Announces Refinancing Of Secured Non-Convertible Debentures
* VEXT SCIENCE ANNOUNCES REFINANCING OF SECURED NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES. * VEXT SCIENCE INC - NEW DEBENTURES ACCRUE INTEREST AT RATE OF 11.25% PER ANNUM. * VEXT SCIENCE INC - NEW DEBENTURES ACCRUE INTEREST AT RATE OF 11.25% PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
