Kansas State

While there is no shortage of digital ink being spilled about the viability of traditional auto shows, it seems that some events remain worth the effort. Witness the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas, an industry-only bash originating as a trade show for aftermarket suppliers but since ballooning to a multi-day event drawing attendance from all corners.
Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
This restomod Ford F-100 is highly custom. Ford did a great job designing the pickup trucks in the 1950s. These are some of the most desirable trucks on the collector market. The iconic step sides and flared wheel wells roll into the current days like a bolt of lightning. Some of these trucks have been modified to make them even better than when they left the factory, and this particular example is a custom F-100 like you’ve never seen.
The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
﻿﻿There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
Getting the job done right is this vehicle’s specialty. There’s some things that are so American you couldn’t picture them anywhere else in the world. Red white and blue, pick up trucks, corn dogs, you name it in this beautiful nation of ours probably perfected it. One such thing on that list that stands true to even the most argumentative muscle car enthusiast is Chevrolet. Tough to beat engineering combined with some of the most iconic styles of the last century or so made Chevy the number one American truck manufacturer for a really long time. Don’t believe us? Well, here’s a truck that will do the talking for itself.
Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, is a big fan of private jets — and he just added a new jet to his collection. According to a June report by the Texas-based news site Austonia, Musk has placed an order for the Gulfstream G700. The report did not state when Musk purchased the jet.
Ford (F) continues its transformation. The automaker is determined to put on its side everything that can allow it to compete point by point with Tesla (TSLA) , identified by CEO Jim Farley as the main rival of the legacy automaker. It is therefore no surprise that the brand with...
