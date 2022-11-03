Read full article on original website
Truth About Cars
Ford Goes All Out for SEMA 2022
While there is no shortage of digital ink being spilled about the viability of traditional auto shows, it seems that some events remain worth the effort. Witness the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas, an industry-only bash originating as a trade show for aftermarket suppliers but since ballooning to a multi-day event drawing attendance from all corners.
torquenews.com
Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem
Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
2023 Ford Transit Trail Is a Sub-$70K Adventure Van That Can Tow 6,500 Pounds
FordAdded skid plates, a taller ride, and tougher tires help escape to the middle of nowhere.
One-of-a-Kind Ford F-100 Roadster Selling At Maple Brothers Auction
This restomod Ford F-100 is highly custom. Ford did a great job designing the pickup trucks in the 1950s. These are some of the most desirable trucks on the collector market. The iconic step sides and flared wheel wells roll into the current days like a bolt of lightning. Some of these trucks have been modified to make them even better than when they left the factory, and this particular example is a custom F-100 like you’ve never seen.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars
Having something stolen from your car isn’t fun, and catalytic converters have been a hot item thieves have been interested in. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. I was just a victim of this crime last week, and...
rsvplive.ie
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida
Check out this video of a bizarre boat in Florida that has the body of a C7 Corvette. It caught the attention of the water police, who pursued it on a high-speed chase. The post Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News
The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
Tri-City Herald
Stuck at a red light when an emergency vehicle needs to get by? Let these tips guide you
Question: If one is stopped at a traffic light on a street with a middle divider, what are you supposed to do when an emergency vehicle, sirens blaring, approaches from behind? To clear the way, you would have to run the red light. Answer: The law, of course, is clear...
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
MotorTrend Magazine
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction
Colorado towing company owner Randy Milan is auctioning a collection of 325 classic cars in need of repair, with several worth top dollar even in poor condition.
This Chevrolet COE is One Cool Truck and You Can It Buy At Maple Brothers Auction
Getting the job done right is this vehicle’s specialty. There’s some things that are so American you couldn’t picture them anywhere else in the world. Red white and blue, pick up trucks, corn dogs, you name it in this beautiful nation of ours probably perfected it. One such thing on that list that stands true to even the most argumentative muscle car enthusiast is Chevrolet. Tough to beat engineering combined with some of the most iconic styles of the last century or so made Chevy the number one American truck manufacturer for a really long time. Don’t believe us? Well, here’s a truck that will do the talking for itself.
Elon Musk has reportedly added a new $78 million jet to his growing fleet of private planes. Take a look inside a Gulfstream G700, which can be designed with a luxury suite and spacious bathroom.
Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, is a big fan of private jets — and he just added a new jet to his collection. According to a June report by the Texas-based news site Austonia, Musk has placed an order for the Gulfstream G700. The report did not state when Musk purchased the jet.
Ford Makes a Big Announcement
Ford (F) continues its transformation. The automaker is determined to put on its side everything that can allow it to compete point by point with Tesla (TSLA) , identified by CEO Jim Farley as the main rival of the legacy automaker. It is therefore no surprise that the brand with...
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
