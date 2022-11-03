ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Giglio: That was NC State living its best life

It’s right to celebrate NC State’s performance in a 30-21 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night. The defense was buzzing and was dominant throughout, starting with the linebackers with four sacks and ending with secondary with three interceptions. M.J. Morris is a promising new quarterback who has...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Dave Doeren on Wake Forest victory: 'That was an awesome win'

RALEIGH, NC -- NC State gets their revenge against Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons outlasting Wake Forest by a final score of 30-21. The Wolfpack move to 7-2 (3-2 ACC) following tonights victory. The home win streak stays alive and extends to 16 games which is tied for the longest in program history.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC Freshman Tyler Nickel: Expectations, Motivation, Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina freshman Tyler Nickel is expected to make his UNC and Smith Center debut on Monday night when the Tar Heels take on UNC Wilmington in the season opener. Nickel will be an interesting player to track all season. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound rookie from Elkton, Va. arrived in Chapel Hill with the reputation and a shooter and a scorer. He can certainly pour it in --- Nickel set the Virginia High School scoring record after four seasons at East Rockingham High School.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Jacksonville in season opener on Monday night

The Jon Scheyer Era will officially begin on Monday night when the 7th-ranked Duke Blue Devils start the 2022-23 season against Jacksonville on Monday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the home team will be favored by 18.5 points, the Dolphins bring a tall and experienced group to the game and present a challenge to the nearly entirely new roster for Duke.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

College basketball preseason All-America teams released by 247Sports headlined by Gonzaga, UNC, Kentucky

Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky headlined 247Sports' preseason Top 25 rankings for the 2022-23 campaign. Gonzaga, Kentucky, and North Carolina also dominate 247Sports' preseason All-American selections. Five members of 247Sports' college basketball team were included in the vote. A first-place vote was worth two points, and a second-place vote was...
LEXINGTON, KY
Laurinburg Exchange

No. 10 Scots move to second round of playoffs after 42-35 win against No. 23 Fike

LAURINBURG – When most teams advance to the second round of a playoff in any sport, they’re thrilled. But, for the Fighting Scots (7-4), frustration has set in. After three challenging Sandhills Athletic Conference games against Pinecrest, Lee County, and Richmond to end the regular season, the Scots were banged up heading into Friday night’s match-up against the Fike Demons (5-6). The injuries included their top running back and wide receiver in Patrick Primus and Izeem Graham, who both did not play against Fike. And, despite the Scots holding on for a 42-35 victory over the Demons, the injuries continued to pile up.
WILSON, NC
thisisraleigh.com

6 Lovely Gardens in Raleigh (and one amazing garden nearby!

We’re fortunate to have access to several gorgeous gardens in Raleigh that are home to lovely flowers, plants, ponds, grass picnic areas and landscaped grounds. If you’ve been following us for a while, you’ll know that one of the reasons we love living in Raleigh is the abundant nature, greenery, lakes and outdoor activities the city has to offer. And just like experiencing our wonderful parks in Raleigh, one of the popular things to do in Raleigh is to explore these gardens at different times of the year.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
sunny943.com

Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing

Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Take the kids: OC Aerial in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — I slipped off my shoes, laid down on the mat and held my breath. I couldn't see the slope in front of me. I had seen it from the ground. I watched other people conquer the slope. But I still wasn't convinced I wasn't going to free fall as soon as I slid forward. My five and eight year old daughters watched from below, excited to see mommy launched into the air. Woosh!
DURHAM, NC
James Tuliano

Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North Carolina

Cary Academy (CA), a private 6th-12th grade school, was ranked the #1 private school in North Carolina by the education research company Niche. Located at 1500 N. Harrison Ave, Cary, NC, CA has a significant focus on utilizing new technology to assist in learning. The first classes were taught at CA in 1996. Since then, the institution has grown into one of the most respected private schools in the country.
CARY, NC
247Sports

247Sports

