Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Memphis women’s soccer defeats SMU to win second straight AAC Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the second consecutive season and the third time in the last five years, Memphis women’s soccer can call themselves American Athletic Conference champions. The Tigers took down SMU 1-0 in overtime of the conference championship in overtime. Memphis clinches a spot in the NCAA...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Penny Hardaway lands a pair of high-level recruits to his 2023 class

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny Hardaway lands a pair of high-level recruits to his 2023 class. A five-star prospect, Mikey Williams and a 4-star recruit JJ Taylor each announced their commitments to Memphis basketball on Saturday night. Williams and Taylor are teammates at San Ysidro High School in San Diego.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Developers warn city leaders after Grand Hyatt hotel deal falls through

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis needs a convention center hotel, no one is disputing that fact, but building one is proving difficult. The proposed Grand Hyatt that was to be part of the One Beale project downtown is now a no-go. And, the developer of the project has issued a warning to City leaders.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Howl at the Moon Party set for November 12

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Streetdog Foundation is gearing up for its 10th annual Howl at the Moon Party set for November 12 at The Warehouse located at 36 East GE Patterson Avenue. Kent Pafford with the Streetdog Foundation joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Two West Tenn. DAs urge Arkansas voters to approve recreational marijuana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders are pleading for Arkansas residents to approve recreational marijuana in the state. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and District Attorney Frederick Agee of District 28 say this measure will allow Arkansas law enforcement and those in Tennessee to focus on the real problem — violent crime.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Man charged with capital murder in West Memphis homicide

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is formally charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man in West Memphis. Investigators say 21-year-old Jmarious Rodgers fatally shot Samuel Lewis Sunday night on North Mcauley Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, Lewis was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside the...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

A few showers overnight, tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak warm front will lift north across the region overnight. This will ignite a few showers overnight and Monday. Temperatures will warm through mid-week ahead of our next cold front that brings a big cool down by Friday and next weekend. AVERAGE HIGH: 66. AVERAGE...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

ELECTION DAY: Races on the ballot for Midterm elections in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Election Day for the midterms is finally here!. Several representatives at the state and federal level will be elected for the state of Tennessee Tuesday night, but there are also some municipal races on the ballot here in Shelby County. Voters will cast their vote for...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Breakdown: Why do leaves change color in the Fall?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every autumn we revel in the beauty of the fall colors. Leaves that were green all summer long start to turn bright red, orange, and yellow. But where do these colors come from?. It all starts inside the leaf. Leaves have color because of chemicals called...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Election Day Tuesday: Bartlett to have first new Mayor in 20 years

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - After two decades in the Mayor’s chair, Keith McDonald will no longer be the elected leader of Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11th largest city. Come Tuesday, thousands of registered Bartlett voters will decide who will lead the city. Four candidates have declared their interest in the...
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

Victim reports robbery, attempted kidnapping at Southland Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man and woman accused of robbery and attempted kidnapping at the Southland Mall in October. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to an emergency call at Southland Mall around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 to find a victim who said she was approached by a man and woman who were both armed.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Some Shelby County schools to close on Election Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some school districts across Tennessee will close for Election Day, including right here in Shelby County. In compliance with state law, Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) officials say students may not be learning in the classroom on Tuesday, but definitely will at the polls. “We have been...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman charged after shooting that killed toddler in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who allegedly shot a mother and killed a toddler is in custody. Memphis Police Department says Juanita Bruce, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employment of a firearm with Intent to commit a felony.
MEMPHIS, TN

