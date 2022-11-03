Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Memphis football drops fourth consecutive game in 35-28 loss to UCF
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time since 2013, Memphis football has dropped four straight games. The Tigers lost to No. 25 UCF at home 35-28 to fall to 4-5 on the season. The Tigers and Knights were tied 21-21 after three quarters, but UCF put up 14 points...
actionnews5.com
Two West Tenn. DAs urge Arkansas voters to approve recreational marijuana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders are pleading for Arkansas residents to approve recreational marijuana in the state. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and District Attorney Frederick Agee of District 28 say this measure will allow Arkansas law enforcement and those in Tennessee to focus on the real problem — violent crime.
actionnews5.com
Penny Hardaway lands a pair of high-level recruits to his 2023 class
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny Hardaway lands a pair of high-level recruits to his 2023 class. A five-star prospect, Mikey Williams and a 4-star recruit JJ Taylor each announced their commitments to Memphis basketball on Saturday night. Williams and Taylor are teammates at San Ysidro High School in San Diego.
actionnews5.com
ELECTION DAY: Races on the ballot for Midterm elections in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Election Day for the midterms is finally here!. Several representatives at the state and federal level will be elected for the state of Tennessee Tuesday night, but there are also some municipal races on the ballot here in Shelby County. Voters will cast their vote for...
actionnews5.com
Howl at the Moon Party set for November 12
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Streetdog Foundation is gearing up for its 10th annual Howl at the Moon Party set for November 12 at The Warehouse located at 36 East GE Patterson Avenue. Kent Pafford with the Streetdog Foundation joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to...
actionnews5.com
COGIC convocation returns to the Bluff City for the first time in over 10 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of church members are on their way to Memphis for an annual event -- the 114th COGIC Convocation. This event returns to Memphis for the first time in over a decade. The Church of God in Christ, or COGIC, has held this Holy Convocation for...
actionnews5.com
Leaders say California foundation could heal and empower system-impacted people in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis continues to face violence all across the city. It’s a problem community leaders and activists are constantly talking about, but this weekend, some of the Bluff City’s decision-makers took it a step further. District Attorney Steve Mulroy, Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarman, Sheriff...
actionnews5.com
Some Shelby County schools to close on Election Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some school districts across Tennessee will close for Election Day, including right here in Shelby County. In compliance with state law, Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) officials say students may not be learning in the classroom on Tuesday, but definitely will at the polls. “We have been...
actionnews5.com
Southwest Tenn. Community College to host job fair with over 100 positions available
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Tennessee Community College is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, with 149 open positions for Memphians in search of a job. The job fair will take place on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the Union Avenue Campus Parish Building at 737 Union Avenue in Memphis.
actionnews5.com
A few showers overnight, tomorrow
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak warm front will lift north across the region overnight. This will ignite a few showers overnight and Monday. Temperatures will warm through mid-week ahead of our next cold front that brings a big cool down by Friday and next weekend. AVERAGE HIGH: 66. AVERAGE...
actionnews5.com
Breakdown: Why do leaves change color in the Fall?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every autumn we revel in the beauty of the fall colors. Leaves that were green all summer long start to turn bright red, orange, and yellow. But where do these colors come from?. It all starts inside the leaf. Leaves have color because of chemicals called...
actionnews5.com
Man charged with capital murder in West Memphis homicide
WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is formally charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man in West Memphis. Investigators say 21-year-old Jmarious Rodgers fatally shot Samuel Lewis Sunday night on North Mcauley Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, Lewis was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside the...
actionnews5.com
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story focusing in on the state of the One Beale project. Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps --...
actionnews5.com
Election Day Tuesday: Bartlett to have first new Mayor in 20 years
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - After two decades in the Mayor’s chair, Keith McDonald will no longer be the elected leader of Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11th largest city. Come Tuesday, thousands of registered Bartlett voters will decide who will lead the city. Four candidates have declared their interest in the...
actionnews5.com
Waste management companies struggle as landfills fill up nationwide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Landfills nationwide are filling up and waste management companies are struggling to fix it. Scott Greenberger, executive editor of Stateline, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about trends being seen nationwide, along with the challenges waste management companies are up against.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Education Fund hosts community meetings ahead of national search for next MSCS superintendent
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School parents, listen up!. The MSCS school board will begin the process to start a national search for the next Superintendent this month, according to Board Chair Althea Greene. Meanwhile, the district and community groups are looking to hear from you. Monday night’s meeting...
actionnews5.com
MPD provides details on deadly toddler shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Breedlove Street where three victims were shot. According to MPD, witnesses said Bruce got into a fight at New Chicago Park with Kavious Askew on Nov. 4. During the fight, she pulled a gun from her purse and...
actionnews5.com
California reentry program comes to Shelby County
Law enforcement recognized for fight to combat domestic violence.
actionnews5.com
Lockdown lifted for Senatobia schools after threatening phone calls
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia municipal schools were on lockdown for most of the school day following a series of threats made against the high school. District officials say the threatening phone calls began Monday at 8:02 a.m. with the last threat coming in at 9:17 a.m. All schools immediately...
actionnews5.com
Woman charged after shooting that killed toddler in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who allegedly shot a mother and killed a toddler is in custody. Memphis Police Department says Juanita Bruce, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employment of a firearm with Intent to commit a felony.
Comments / 0