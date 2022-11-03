ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Alabama

By Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago
Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher prior to a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher big favorite to be next coach fired

Jimbo Fisher has gone from sparring with Nick Saban over NIL deals to fighting for his job in just six short months.

