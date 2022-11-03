ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squeegee workers arrested for stealing driver's phone, draining CashApp in downtown Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE - Three squeegee workers were arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing a driver's phone and taking out a large amount of money from a CashApp.

Police said the incident happened on Martin Luther King Blvd and Washington Blvd.

Officers spotted the squeegee workers who took off and broke into a basement in the 600 block of Portland Street.

Three men - ages 18, 20 and 22 - were taken into custody and charged with larceny and unarmed robbery.

Lisa Williams
3d ago

This is getting crazy they're not providing a service ppl need most ppl go to the car wash or wash there on car and windshield wipers does a job ..get them off the streets

Mr. Mr.
3d ago

They must Go! Stop with the excuses, many people are poor and aren’t out committing crimes against innocent people.

Zen Rules
3d ago

DA Mosby and Mayor Scott will drop the charges becsuse they protect the criminals and do nothing for victims.

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

