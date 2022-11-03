Squeegee workers arrested for stealing driver's phone, draining CashApp in downtown Baltimore 00:28

BALTIMORE - Three squeegee workers were arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing a driver's phone and taking out a large amount of money from a CashApp.

Police said the incident happened on Martin Luther King Blvd and Washington Blvd.

Officers spotted the squeegee workers who took off and broke into a basement in the 600 block of Portland Street.

Three men - ages 18, 20 and 22 - were taken into custody and charged with larceny and unarmed robbery.