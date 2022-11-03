Read full article on original website
Brush officials present ideas for active older adults
Brush Mayor Dana Sherman and Brush Recreation Director Lance Schwindt spoke Friday afternoon in front of over 20 residents in the East Morgan County Library about ideas for active older adults in the community. From pickleball to bingo night to a book club, the two offered a multitude of possible...
Woman in Weld County train collision expected to be charged for road rage allegation
The woman who survived a violent train collision while being detained in the back seat of a police cruiser is expected be charged with felony menacing according to her civil attorney. Yarena Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley was involved in an alleged road rage incident which a witness said she started minutes before. Her attorney, Paul Wilkinson, said he was advised of the oncoming charge by the Weld County District Attorney’s office Thursday. ...
Game grades: UNC blows lead, misses more opportunities against PSU
UNC (2-7, 1-5 Big Sky) lost to Portland State (4-5, 3-3 Big Sky), 35-21, after giving up five straight touchdowns. The Bears actually took a 14-0 lead but mistakes and missed opportunities turned what could have been an upset win into another painful loss. Here is how the team did...
UNC football’s hot start against PSU fades after penalties, missed opportunities
UNC (2-7, 1-5 Big Sky) lost to Portland State (4-5, 3-3 Big Sky), 35-21, despite getting out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. It looked like the Bears would have an opportunity to upset the home team, thanks to their strong start. They scored on the first two drives of the game.
Northern Colorado wrestling wins season opener over Fort Hays State
The University of Northern Colorado wrestling team started its 2022-23 campaign on Friday with a big win over Fort Hays State. UNC won nine of its 10 bouts and out-scored the Tigers 43-3 at the Monster Match in Denver. Freshman Stevo Poulin (125 pounds), junior Andrew Alirez (141) and freshman...
UNC women’s hoops wins exhibition vs. Chadron State by 38; new players show promise
Nearly the entire University of Northern Colorado roster saw the court on Friday night when the Bears hosted Chadron State for its exhibition game. UNC defeated the Eagles, 90-52, in the first college game for three-quarters of the team. It was a lopsided score, but the performance revealed strengths and weaknesses.
