The woman who survived a violent train collision while being detained in the back seat of a police cruiser is expected be charged with felony menacing according to her civil attorney. Yarena Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley was involved in an alleged road rage incident which a witness said she started minutes before. Her attorney, Paul Wilkinson, said he was advised of the oncoming charge by the Weld County District Attorney’s office Thursday. ...

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO