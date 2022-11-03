ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's life-changing': Non-profit organization building custom new home for local disabled veteran

BALTIMORE - A national non-profit organization is building a custom home for a local wounded military veteran and his family.

The group "Homes for our Troops" is providing a home for Sergeant Brandon Huff, who lost his leg while serving in Iraq.

Huff, who has a prosthetic leg and sometimes uses a wheelchair, has a challenging time getting around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fibVH_0ixsxUl300

"Getting up, grabbing crutches, go take a shower, crutch back out, put on my leg, just as an example of how my day starts," Huff told WJZ.

"Homes for our Troops" is an organization that builds and donates specialty homes for severely injured post 9/11 veterans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bIR7_0ixsxUl300

Sgt. Huff said the home they are building for him will make life a whole lot easier.

"It will be nice to not expend so much energy, whether it's physical or emotional," Huff said.

The home will also help his wife, who has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and also uses a wheelchair.

"Whenever I first met Brandon, I didn't know I was going to become disabled," his wife, Dr. Annettia Huff, said. "It was, I say, co-dependent love at first sight. I just knew he needed me in his life."

The Huffs say this home is a dream come true.

"It's offering us peace of mind," Annettia Huff said.

Not only does it give the couple peace of mind, it potentially gives them a new morning routine.

"Now I can just hop in a chair, go out, go garden, go check on some vegetables or whatever," Huff said. "Go check on some chickens. The amount of energy that's going to be saved is just life-changing."

