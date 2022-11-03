Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Biden Accuses Republicans of Threatening Democracy
President Joe Biden accused his political opponents on Wednesday of putting American democracy in peril. “We can’t take democracy for granted any longer,” he said a mere six days before Election Day. Speaking from Union Station in Washington, D.C., he said, “As I stand here today, there are...
dallasexpress.com
Biden Smears Oil Companies as ‘War Profiteers’
The president claimed on Monday that U.S. oil companies were “war profiteering” and threatened that his administration could impose a windfall tax on the industry if domestic oil production does not increase, despite previous actions against the oil industry like halting the Keystone XL Pipeline. Biden made the...
dallasexpress.com
Adults Increasingly Turning to TikTok for News
A study published on October 21 by Pew Research Center found that 10% of adults under the age of 49 receive their news via TikTok. Moreover, a quarter of U.S. adults under the age of 30 regularly obtain information via TikTok. In 2020, Pew Research estimated that only 3% of...
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: The Gaslighting of America
There was a comedy skit in a movie several years ago in which a woman comes home unexpectedly and finds her husband in bed with another woman. Shocked, she demands to know who the woman is and why her husband is doing this. The couple get out of bed and start getting dressed as the man says to his wife, “Honey, what are you talking about?” The wife, perplexed at the question, says, “I’m talking about that woman!” Meanwhile, the other woman, now fully dressed, heads for the door. The husband says, “What woman? Honey, are you feeling okay? There’s no woman here.” Feeling dazed and confused, the wife begins to question her own sanity.
dallasexpress.com
FBI, DOJ Misconduct Alleged in 1,000-Page Report
Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives released a staggering 1,000-page report outlining whistleblower allegations of misconduct and politicization by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ). The report claimed, “The Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the stewardship of Director Christopher Wray and Attorney...
dallasexpress.com
Student Loan Forgiveness Still in Limbo
A federal appeals court has hit the pause button on President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation program. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay on October 21 in response to an emergency motion filed by the attorneys general of six states challenging the program’s legality. The...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Embassy Officials Meet with Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner met with U.S. Embassy officials in Moscow on Thursday, the first consular visit with Griner since early August. The visit comes more than a week after a Russian court denied Griner’s appeal of her nine-year prison sentence for alleged narcotics possession and drug smuggling. State Department spokesman...
