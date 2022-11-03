ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Virgil Van Dijk Recounts Being “Triggered” By Klopp

While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a well-earned reputation as a witty, affable, all-around nice dude, supporters of his teams have also borne witness to his menacing side on occasion. The towering German possesses an array of intimidating stares and grimaces that he is known to deploy even while observing...
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed

Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur are in the last week of fixtures before the World Cup hits. After a wild mid-week Champions League fixture that saw Spurs top their group, the focus returns to the Premier League as ninth placed Liverpool comes calling. The Reds are experiencing a very weird season so far....
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Erling Update, Fulham Preview, and More...

Manchester City Men face Fulham today. The Women matcg up against Reading tomorrow. Sky Blue News has the latest to get you ready for both. Pep Guardiola wants Man City to adapt tactics to stop Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. Asked if having Haaland...
SB Nation

Everton vs Leicester: Predicted Line-Up | Almost Full Strength

Everton might have put another point on the board in last weekend’s draw at Fulham, but it was far from the vintage Blues performance that we saw against Crystal Palace. So, with that in mind, could it be time for Super Frank to change things up when Brendan Rodger’s Leicester pay a visit to Goodison Park?
SB Nation

Match Report: Manchester City Women Down Reading

A couple of own goals and a Bunny Shaw header capped a dominant display by Manchester City as they continued their recent good form with a 3-0 win at Reading. Home captain Emma Mukandi scored two second half own goals in the space of seven minutes to send the blues on their way after and Shaw nodded home the third with 14 minutes remaining as the blues made it four consecutive league wins in a row.
BBC

Monday's gossip: Hasenhuttl, Hazard, Gordon, Mudryk, Nkunku, Saliba, Gakpo

Southampton have decided to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday left the club in the relegation zone. (Athletic - subscription required) Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish)
NBC Sports

Clinical Newcastle top finish-challenged Southampton with another multi-goal win

High-flying Newcastle United won its fourth-straight match to extend its Premier League unbeaten run to nine with a 4-1 defeat of Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday. The Magpies were clinical in finishing but the match was in the balance when Che Adams missed a golden chance to tie at 1 early in the second half.
NBC Sports

Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut

Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
SB Nation

Reading 1-2 Preston North End: Player Ratings

Did little in the game tonight outside of pick the ball out of his net twice. Made a good save right before the half to deny Preston North End from a dangerous-looking shot, but as his post-shot xG numbers show, Lumley rarely makes a save that you wouldn’t expect him to make.
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “You Need To Learn Winning Again”

It got nervy in the end, but Liverpool held on for a 2-1 victory in London today. After back-to-back defeats to the 19th and 20th place teams in their last two Premier League outings, the Reds got off to a hot start through a Mohamed Salah brace. The second half saw the home team take control and create numerous chances and get one back, but Jürgen Klopp’s men were able to hold on for the victory in the end.
ESPN

Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson set to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt - source

Philadelphia Union midfielder Paxten Aaronson is set to sign for Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt after the two clubs agreed a fee for the United States youth international, a source has confirmed to ESPN. Aaronson, brother of Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, is set to be transferred to the Bundesliga club...

