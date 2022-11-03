Read full article on original website
Related
Sunderland vs Cardiff City preview: Team News, Last Meeting, Recent Form, Referee and Opposition View
Sunderland host Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light this weekend looking to record back-to-back wins, and hopefully move into the top ten this weekend.
SB Nation
Virgil Van Dijk Recounts Being “Triggered” By Klopp
While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a well-earned reputation as a witty, affable, all-around nice dude, supporters of his teams have also borne witness to his menacing side on occasion. The towering German possesses an array of intimidating stares and grimaces that he is known to deploy even while observing...
The Irreplaceable Five: Which players can Sunderland just not afford to lose to injury?
Sunderland have a lot of talent in the squad, but five players appear downright irreplaceable at the moment. Is that too many?
Manchester City Go Top Of The Premier League On Day Full Of Late Goals
Erling Haaland struck a 95th-minute penalty to beat Fulham.
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed
Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur are in the last week of fixtures before the World Cup hits. After a wild mid-week Champions League fixture that saw Spurs top their group, the focus returns to the Premier League as ninth placed Liverpool comes calling. The Reds are experiencing a very weird season so far....
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Erling Update, Fulham Preview, and More...
Manchester City Men face Fulham today. The Women matcg up against Reading tomorrow. Sky Blue News has the latest to get you ready for both. Pep Guardiola wants Man City to adapt tactics to stop Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. Asked if having Haaland...
BBC
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd: Unai Emery off to a flyer as Erik ten Hag rues 'stupid' decisions
For years, there has been a sense of inevitability about the visit of Manchester United to Villa Park. But in his first 90 minutes as Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery changed all that. The Spaniard, taking charge for the first time since replacing Steven Gerrard at the end of last...
SB Nation
Everton vs Leicester: Predicted Line-Up | Almost Full Strength
Everton might have put another point on the board in last weekend’s draw at Fulham, but it was far from the vintage Blues performance that we saw against Crystal Palace. So, with that in mind, could it be time for Super Frank to change things up when Brendan Rodger’s Leicester pay a visit to Goodison Park?
SB Nation
Match Report: Manchester City Women Down Reading
A couple of own goals and a Bunny Shaw header capped a dominant display by Manchester City as they continued their recent good form with a 3-0 win at Reading. Home captain Emma Mukandi scored two second half own goals in the space of seven minutes to send the blues on their way after and Shaw nodded home the third with 14 minutes remaining as the blues made it four consecutive league wins in a row.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Hasenhuttl, Hazard, Gordon, Mudryk, Nkunku, Saliba, Gakpo
Southampton have decided to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday left the club in the relegation zone. (Athletic - subscription required) Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish)
NBC Sports
Clinical Newcastle top finish-challenged Southampton with another multi-goal win
High-flying Newcastle United won its fourth-straight match to extend its Premier League unbeaten run to nine with a 4-1 defeat of Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday. The Magpies were clinical in finishing but the match was in the balance when Che Adams missed a golden chance to tie at 1 early in the second half.
SB Nation
Manchester United WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
Both the Blues and the Red Devils are in a fight to go atop the Women’s Super League table, currently tied at 15 points and with the hosts at Manchester United having one game in hand over the Londoners. And we are vying to overtake them while putting an...
NBC Sports
Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut
Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
BBC
Everton 0-2 Leicester: James Maddison 'built for World Cup' - but are Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hopes over?
With just days to go until Gareth Southgate announces his final England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, James Maddison could hardly have picked a better time to remind the Three Lions boss of his outstanding capabilities. The 25-year-old continued his fine recent form with an influential display...
SB Nation
Reading 1-2 Preston North End: Player Ratings
Did little in the game tonight outside of pick the ball out of his net twice. Made a good save right before the half to deny Preston North End from a dangerous-looking shot, but as his post-shot xG numbers show, Lumley rarely makes a save that you wouldn’t expect him to make.
Aston Villa v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups & Team News
Here you can find the confirmed lineups as Manchester United face Aston Villa in the Premier League.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “You Need To Learn Winning Again”
It got nervy in the end, but Liverpool held on for a 2-1 victory in London today. After back-to-back defeats to the 19th and 20th place teams in their last two Premier League outings, the Reds got off to a hot start through a Mohamed Salah brace. The second half saw the home team take control and create numerous chances and get one back, but Jürgen Klopp’s men were able to hold on for the victory in the end.
ESPN
Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson set to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt - source
Philadelphia Union midfielder Paxten Aaronson is set to sign for Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt after the two clubs agreed a fee for the United States youth international, a source has confirmed to ESPN. Aaronson, brother of Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, is set to be transferred to the Bundesliga club...
SB Nation
One Of The Most Nervous Moments In My Life - Haaland on Manchester City Winning Penalty
Striker Erling Haaland has admitted he was nervous as he stepped up to score Manchester City’s match-wining penalty against Fulham. The Norwegian striker has a 100% record from the spot for the blues and kept his cool to score his 23rd goal of the season. “I was nervous,” Haaland...
Comments / 0