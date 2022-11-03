ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police continue to search for Brighton bank robbery suspect

Police in Brighton are asking for assistance from the community as the search continues for a bank robbery suspect.

Officers were called to the First National Bank of Omaha on 1600 E. Bridge Street Wednesday after a bank employee reported a robbery around 10:54 a.m.

According to investigators, the man entered the bank and demanded cash while holding a weapon inside his pocket. The bank employee handed the suspect the cash that also contained a dye pack. The suspect fled the bank and was last seen running westbound on Bridge Street.

Officer described the suspect as a Hispanic male standing 5-foot-7, with a face piercing on his left cheek, a face tattoo and a goatee. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, and a black hat that says, "719."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNtfk_0ixsmTPb00
Brighton Police

Schools in the area were placed on a temporary lockdown while officers searched for the suspect Wednesday afternoon.

The incident is under investigation by the Brighton Police Department and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.

