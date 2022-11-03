Read full article on original website
Circle to Bring Euro-pegged Stablecoin to Solana in 2023
Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, will launch the Euro Coin stablecoin on Solana in 2023, the company revealed in a blog announcement. In addition to the stablecoin, Circle will also launch permissionless cross-chain protocol in the first half of 2023.
SEC Aims at HEX, Issues Subpoenas to Promoters
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has apparently issued subpoenas to cryptocurrency promoters of HEX, PulseChain and PulseX as part of an ongoing investigation, tweeted Eric Wall, CIO at Arcane Assets.
