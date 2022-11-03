ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ihodl.com

Circle to Bring Euro-pegged Stablecoin to Solana in 2023

Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, will launch the Euro Coin stablecoin on Solana in 2023, the company revealed in a blog announcement. In addition to the stablecoin, Circle will also launch permissionless cross-chain protocol in the first half of 2023. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily...
ihodl.com

SEC Aims at HEX, Issues Subpoenas to Promoters

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has apparently issued subpoenas to cryptocurrency promoters of HEX, PulseChain and PulseX as part of an ongoing investigation, tweeted Eric Wall, CIO at Arcane Assets. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According...

