Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
iheart.com

Iowa's Bessie Hendricks is America's Oldest Citizen

Happy 115th Birthday (11/7/22) to Iowan, Bessie Hendricks, who is now the oldest supercentenarian in the United States. Bessie was born in Carroll County, a few miles southeast of Auburn, Iowa, on 7 November 1907. She has quite a story! You can learn about our special Iowan HERE! And click the podcast link below to listen to Max & Amy's conversation about Bessie.
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Glenwood) A Red Oak man was arrested Friday by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office. Charged with Driving Under Suspension was 43-year-old James Leroy Shirley. The Sheriff’s Office also reports two accidents. 37-year-old Lacey Cochrane, of Glenwood, was driving a 2021 Ford near the intersection of 250th Street and Quandt Road on Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office on Sunday received a report of a rollover accident. Upon arrival there were no occupants of the vehicle which had lost control and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on the driver’s side. Alcoholic beverages and coolers were thrown from the vehicle, but the driver appeared unharmed.
kscj.com

COMPLAINTS FILED AGAINST WOODBURY COUNTY POLL WORKER

THE IOWA FIREARMS COALITION IS CALLING FOR A FORMAL INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGATIONS OF VOTING IMPROPRIETIES AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE AFTER RECEIVING REPORTS OF A POLLING STAFFER PROVIDING FALSE INFORMATION ABOUT PUBLIC MEASURE 1, ALSO KNOWN AS THE FREEDOM AMENDMENT, TO VOTERS PRIOR TO THEM CASTING THEIR BALLOTS. THE FREEDOM...
kmaland.com

Meet the Candidates: DeShawne Bird-Sell

(Glenwood) -- Today, KMA News presents the final installment of our "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in Tuesday's general elections. Today's report features the write-in candidate running for Mills County attorney, DeShawne Bird-Sell. A lifelong Mills County resident, Bird-Sell graduated from Creighton University's Law...
WOWT

Council Bluffs man sentenced on federal weapons charges

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison after he pled guilty to multiple firearms charges stemming from an incident at a local casino about a year ago. Andre Alexander Shupe of Council Bluffs was sentenced Thursday in federal...
KETV.com

Vehicle catches fire after Council Bluffs crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An SUV burst into flames after a crash in Council Bluffs early Monday morning. Police found the scene near 16th Street and Avenue A shortly before 3 a.m. Officers said a southbound Ford Escape crashed into a white truck. The Escape burst into flames. Police...
kmaland.com

Red Oak woman arrested on multiple charges

(Red Oak) – A Red Oak woman faces multiple charges following her arrest Sunday afternoon. According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers arrested 36-year-old Katie Marie Pierce in the 400 block of South 4th Street. Pierce was arrested for driving without owner’s consent. During the arrest, police say Pierce was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. She was additionally charged with possession of both drugs.
WOWT

Omaha woman killed in Nemaha County crash

Omaha Police: 13 and 15-year-old boys arrested in connection to August homicide. Two Omaha teenagers are looking at spending time in jail after being charged with first-degree murder. Douglas County burn ban lifted. Updated: 11 hours ago. Thanks to today's rain, Douglas County and Pottawattamie County have both lifted their...
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police: Man drove 150 MPH+ in interstate crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - A man turned himself into the Pottawattamie County jail Friday morning to face charges of seriously injuring a woman in a crash more than two months ago. Council Bluffs police say their investigation revealed that Evaristo Javier Garcia, 20, drove more than 150 miles per...
iheart.com

This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896

(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
KETV.com

Omaha police report driver in Minne Lusa Halloween incident in custody

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've booked the suspect involved in the Halloween incident on Minne Lusa Boulevard into Douglas County Corrections. Authorities said 31-year-old Dontavius Levering was booked on charges of attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon (motor vehicle) to commit a felony.
KETV.com

Iowa State Patrol arrests four teens in stolen car after pursuit

UNDERWOOD, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said they arrested four teens after a Friday morning pursuit. Those in custody are all 14-15 years old and from Lincoln, according to authorities. Troopers said they received a call about a stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. — a truck that investigators...
WOWT

Douglas County lifts burn ban, adopts new policy on fire pits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Fire Chiefs lifted the county-wide burn ban Friday. The ban is lifted, effective Friday, Nov. 4. The Douglas County Fire Chiefs have also adopted the Omaha Fire Department’s policy on fire pits. According to the Fire Chiefs, fire pits are allowed during...
WOWT

Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
a-z-animals.com

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
