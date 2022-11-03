ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Pelosi released from hospital in San Francisco

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyHeA_0ixsYlv100

Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital six days after an assault that left him with a fractured skull and injuries to his head and arm, CNN reported on Thursday.

The attack on Mr Pelosi, who is married to Speaker Nancy Pelosi , occurred in early hours of Friday morning. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old David DePape, was reportedly looking for Ms Pelosi, who was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault.

Mr Pelosi reportedly called the police from the bathroom of the home before allegedly being assaulted with a hammer and was transported to an area hospital where he underwent surgery to treat a skull fracture and other injuries.

“Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes,” Ms Pelosi said in a statement released on Monday. “We are most grateful. Thanks to the excellent team at @ZSFGCare , Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.”

The attack on Mr Pelosi underscored the threat of physical violence that high-profile elected officials are currently facing in the US. While a majority of elected leaders and candidates condemned the assault, some Republicans like Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Virginia Gov Glenn Youngkin mocked the Pelosis or made light of the incident.

Others spread baseless conspiracy theories about Mr Pelosi’s relationship with the alleged assailant, even though San Francisco police confirmed that they had never interacted prior to the assault.

Mr DePape himself reportedly became an adherent of various far right conspiracy theories in recent years, and told investigators that his planned attack on Ms Pelosi was politically-motivated. Authorities say that Mr DePape had other political targets as well, though police said that he told them that he was on a suicide mission at the Pelosi residence.

He had vowed to wait for Ms Pelosi to return to the house, even though her husband had informed him that she wasn’t due back in San Francisco for days.

The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday night that Mr DePape was in the United States illegally and may be facing deportation from the country after the conclusion of his criminal cases. He has been charged with a number of crimes, ranging from attempted murder to assault of the relative of a federal official, and has plead not guilty to all of them.

RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
WASHINGTON, CA
Salon

After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Paul Pelosi’s son says his dad’s condition is improving: ‘They are rebuilding him slowly’

Paul Pelosi’s son says his father appears to be responding to treatment after he was brutally assaulted with a hammer during a home invasion.“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according tothe New York Post.Mr Pelosi Sr, 82, suffered a fractured skull when a man armed with a hammer broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on Friday morning.Suspect David DePape, 42, reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy” and allegedly attempted to restrain Mr Pelosi with zip ties and wait for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Dispatch call reveals how Paul Pelosi secretly alerted authorities to attack

Dispatch audio reveals Paul Pelosi spoke “code” to alert authorities that he was under attack from a hammer-wielding assailant at his San Franciso home.The husband of House speaker Nancy Pelosi was able to dial 911 from his mobile without the attacker noticing during the assault, which left him hospitalised.In the clip, a dispatcher can be heard saying the 82-year-old “stated that there is a male in his home and he is going to wait for his wife.”San Francisco Police Chief William Scott later hailed the dispatcher’s “intuition and quick-thinking” for realising it was suspicious.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked during break-in at San Francisco homePolice name suspect who ‘violently assaulted’ Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammerNancy Pelosi’s husband attacked during break-in at San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Paul Pelosi was in bed when attack suspect on ‘suicide mission’ woke him with calls of ‘Where’s Nancy’

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was in bed when the man accused of attacking him broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and awoke him with calls of “Where’s Nancy”, according to prosecutors. Gruesome new details of the “politically motivated” 28 October assault on the 82-year-old were revealed in a court motion filed by the San Francisco district attorney asking for 42-year-old suspect David DePape to be detained until future hearings.“What’s clear is this case is vulnerable to misinformation," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said outside the San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday. “This was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

GOP congresswoman forced to delete tweet mocking Paul Pelosi attack

A GOP congresswoman has been forced to delete a tweet mocking the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Claudia Tenney, a Republican from the 24th District of New York, retweeted a photoshopped image of a group of men holding hammers in front of what some claim is the home of Pelosi-attacker David DePape. “LOL,” Ms Tenney wrote on 28 October. On Tuesday morning, journalist Aaron Ruper tweeted a screenshot of the post, writing that Ms Tenney “posted this remarkably cruel tweet laughing at the brutal beating of her colleague’s husband and then when...
CALIFORNIA STATE
