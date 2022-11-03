My preferred CCW firearm. I have put thousands of rounds down range with mine and can count the jams/malfunctions on one hand. The NOS East German barrel was easy to change and really tightened up my shooting. If you can find one (preferably East German) definitely add it to your collection.
I have a lot of guns, but my Bulgarian Makarov is by far my favorite. I have better carry options, but I still find my self carrying it more than my others. It’s super simple, accurate, durable and reliable. Although capacity is not the best and the 9x18 doesn’t compare to say 9x19, it is a solid option. It used to be a excellent option when there was a bunch of ammo on the market, but it has been slowly drying up.
What a great pistol. Mine has never failed to go bang. Decent cartridge, too.
