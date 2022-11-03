ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Democratic candidates make one last push for votes in final days of election

Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor, at a campaign rally in Columbus on November 4, 2022. The Democratic candidates on the statewide ballot in Ohio told voters gathered in a Columbus brewery Friday evening that this election is about putting the state on a different path that protects women’s reproductive rights and focuses on the “dignity of work.”
Listen. Engage. Vote 2022: Polls are open until 7:30 p.m.

Time to vote, Ohio! Polls are open. On the ballot today are two statewide constitutional issues, six statewide offices, including governor, and five seats on the state board of education. There are three state supreme court races, including chief justice, and all 15 congressional seats, the entire Ohio House of Representatives and half of the Ohio Senate is up for grabs.
COVID-19 test supply 'very healthy' as winter looms and case numbers rise

With newly emerging COVID-19 strains and indoor holiday gatherings on the horizon, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) says that the state has a "very healthy" supply of tests warehoused and is well-positioned for winter. Last year, many families struggled to find tests as the omicron variant fueled a surge...
