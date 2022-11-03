Read full article on original website
KPBS
NATURE: American Ocelot
Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App. Witness a never-before-seen glimpse into the struggle, love, and determination required of a mother ocelot to raise her young successfully. With fewer than 120 known ocelots remaining in the United States, the stakes are high for their survival. Dive deep into South Texas to meet one of America’s most endangered cats in NATURE “American Ocelot.”
KPBS
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Junk in the Trunk 11
Premieres Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App. Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 26th broadcast season in 2022 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
May you live in ‘expert times’
An often cited proverb suggests that we would all be fortunate to “live in interesting times.” While at first glance this would appear to be describing a golden age of society, a second look finds the sinister, hidden meaning that “interesting times” are likely a curse. History shows us that periods of great turmoil and change are considerably more treacherous to humanity than periods of monotonous peace and stability.
