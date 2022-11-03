ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dead to Me’ Actress Christina Applegate’s Net Worth Will Leave You 6 Feet Under! How She Makes Money

Cashing in! Christina Applegate is one of the most recognizable actresses in the industry today thanks to her many roles on television and in film over the last four decades. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that her net worth is quite impressive! Keep reading to find out details about Christina Applegate’s net worth , how she makes her money and more.

What Is Christina Applegate’s Net Worth?

Christina’s net worth is around $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth .

How Much Money Does Christina Applegate Make on ‘Dead to Me’?

Though it is unclear how much the actress – who has starred on the Netflix comedy since its May 2019 debut – makes per episode of the show, Celebrity Net Worth reports that at one point she was making up to $125,000 an episode while starring on Up All Night .

What Movies and TV Shows Has Christina Applegate Starred In?

The Dead to Me actress got her first acting credit in 1981 when she appeared in the horror film, Jaws of Satan . After a handful of guest-starring roles on a variety of TV shows in the ‘80s, Christina landed recurring roles on Washington and Heart of the City before appearing on 21 Jump Street , Family Ties and The New Leave It to Beaver .

Her breakout role as Kelly Bundy in the raunchy ‘80s sitcom, Married… with Children , which also starred Ed O’Neill and Katey Sagal , catapulted the actress into the spotlight. Though she portrayed that role for 10 years, Christina landed a slew of other gigs during that time, including movies like Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead , Mars Attacks! , Streets , Across the Moon and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQDGb_0ixsXE1N00 Other notable film and television roles of Christina’s includes The Sweetest Thing , Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy , Surviving Christmas , Samantha Who? , Going the Distance , Hall Pass , Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues , Bad Moms , A Bad Moms Christmas and Netflix’s hit show, Dead to Me .

Christina Applegate's Career Was Impacted by MS Diagnosis

Christina was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) while filming the final season of Dead to Me in the summer of 2021, causing production to come to halt for about five months while she began treatment. MS is an “unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body,” according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society . There is no cure for MS.

She opened up about her diagnosis in a profile with The New York Times published in November 2022, just ahead of the premiere of the show’s fourth and final season.

“There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better.’ And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that time,” she told the outlet.  “Although it’s not like I came on the other side of it, like, ‘Woohoo, I’m totally fine.’ Acceptance? No. I’m never going to accept this. I’m pissed.”

The Emmy Award -winning actress continued: “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am. I put on 40 pounds; I can’t walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that.”

