NASDAQ
American Equity (AEL) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Decrease Y/Y
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings of 99 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.8%. The bottom line decreased 32.2% year over year. The quarterly results reflected higher annuity product charges, net investment income and lower expenses, offset by...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) in Q3 Earnings?
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s XRAY third-quarter results are likely to reflect the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, partially offset by solid regional performance in Europe and continued demand for its strategic businesses. The company has reported only preliminary results for the last two quarters due to an ongoing internal investigation....
NASDAQ
Why Is Encompass Health (EHC) Up 7.5% Despite Q3 Earnings Miss?
Encompass Health Corporation’s EHC shares rose 7.5% since it reported earnings on Oct 26, 2022. Even though it reported weak third-quarter earnings, investors might have been optimistic about its higher revenue guidance. The streamlined business’ cash flow generation guidance, despite multiple headwinds, seems impressive. Its long-term view for business...
NASDAQ
Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 9, 2022, after the closing bell. In the previous quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 12.8%. How Are Estimates Placed?. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of...
NASDAQ
Westport (WPRT) Q3 Loss In Line, Sales Lag Estimates & Fall Y/Y
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT incurred a loss of 7 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but wider than a loss of 3 cents posted in the year-ago quarter. Westport registered consolidated revenues of $71.2 million in the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76 million. The top line also declined 4% from the year-ago level of $74.3 million.
NASDAQ
3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer
Some of the best-paying dividend stocks aren't the super-popular companies getting all the attention from the mainstream media. They are the under-the-radar stocks that often get overlooked by investors despite paying big dividend yields with plenty of room to grow. Three stocks that aren't on the radar of many investors...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Vertex (VRTX) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
NASDAQ
EnLink Midstream and Ball Corporation have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – November 8, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares EnLink Midstream ENLC as the Bull of the Day and Ball Corporation BALL as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Fox Corporation FOXA, VIZIO VZIO and DraftKings DKNG. Here is...
NASDAQ
Buy 5 Tech Stocks at Attractive Valuation to Tap Market Rally
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. We are not out of the woods as inflation remains elevated. In the post-FOMC meeting statement in November, the Fed Chairman clearly indicated that the terminal interest rate in this rate-hiking cycle will be higher than 5%.
NASDAQ
RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
NASDAQ
Oil States International (OIS) Is Up 14.63% in One Week: What You Should Know
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock
Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
NASDAQ
PNTG vs. CHE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare sector might want to consider either The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) or Chemed (CHE). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has...
NASDAQ
What Makes Hyatt Hotels (H) a New Buy Stock
Hyatt Hotels (H) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core...
NASDAQ
Uber Stock Just Got a Whole Lot More Interesting
In this video, I will talk about Uber's (NYSE: UBER) Q3 earnings and point out why this might be a turning point for the company. Unlike in past years, the company is showing investors a path to profitability, which might come sooner rather than later. For the full insights, do...
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: CVS
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, CVS Health is now the #67 analyst pick, moving up by 7 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Doximity Dropped 12.4% in October
Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), a digital platform for healthcare professionals, fell 12.4% in October, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock ended September at $30.22. Doximity opened October at $30.40, falling to a monthly low of $24.15 on Oct. 24. It ended October at $26.47 a share....
NASDAQ
Why Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Today
Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) had soared 11.8% higher as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The big gain came after the drugmaker provided its third-quarter update prior to the opening of trading. Reata reported Q3 collaboration revenue of $540,000 and a net loss of $79 million, or $2.16...
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Movers: TTWO, SEDG
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of SolarEdge Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 19.7%. Year to date, SolarEdge Technologies has lost about 9.9% of its value. And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day...
