clemson.edu
Improving turnout among young voters
Universities across the nation, including Clemson, are stepping up to improve voter education and participation. Clemson University is one of more than 950 member institutions participating in the All In Campus Democracy Challenge, an effort that represents all 50 states and nearly 10 million student participants. The Clemson Votes: Democracy...
clemson.edu
Comparing research in industry and academia focus of panel discussion with Clemson alumni and faculty
Harold Hughes, CEO and founder of Bandwagon, and Chase Kasper, senior deputy director of the Clemson University Research Foundation (CURF), will join Patricia Randall of Princeton Consultants and faculty members Lori Dickes and Lisa Benson for a discussion of research in academia and industry on Thursday, November 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the Self Auditorium at the Strom Thurmond Institute.
clemson.edu
“Carolina Gold” Rice Growing in the Hanover House Garden
This heirloom grain, together with the skilled knowledge and forced labor of West Africans and their descendants, made South Carolina very, very rich. From 1720 to the outbreak of the Civil War, rice was the most economically valuable crop for this state. White landowners, who thought rice would do well in the low country, themselves lacked practical knowledge of rice cultivation. Instead, they paid a premium to slave traders to capture and transport laborers from the well-established rice region of West Africa to Carolina. During the 18th century, many enslaved people brought into Charleston came from this rice-growing area. These people and their descendants created the Gullah-Geechee culture in the low country.
