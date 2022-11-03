Read full article on original website
In Bismarck – Get Ready To SCOOT On Over To Missouri Ave
YES, we are in the month of November, and YES the temps are dropping, however... ...just last Wednesday was an ideal day for getting outside and taking a quick ride around Bismarck and Mandan - a 74 degrees day! Was this a sneak peek of what's happening tomorrow - Monday the 7th? I think it was, check it out.
Lottery Lucky? Here Are Your Million Dollar Bismarck Mandan Homes
If you plan on winning the lottery and want to drop 1 Million Dollars or more in the Bismarck Mandan area for a new house, we have 10 options for you to consider. Now in this day and age, it seems like the whole world has been turned upside down. There are more jobs available than ever before but at the same time living expenses have gone up, along with the costs of fuel, food, and energy just to name a few. But if you still have the chance to live in the lap of luxury, we have 10 options for you to consider. Oh yeah, by the way, it will take at least $1,000,000 to seize the deal!
Washburn ND’s Half Million Dollar Home On The River
The Missouri River is a North Dakota treasure. Live here and enjoy it every day!. Bismarck/Mandan anytime you need to head north I suggest always taking River Road/Highway 1804. You can skip the traffic on State Street/Highway 83 and enjoy the scenery along the Missouri River. I've always been fascinated with the Washburn area and the abundance of wildlife along the river.
Halloween Night In BisMan Brings Goblins And Porch Thieves
Here is a quick recap of last night, Halloween - a tradition we all know and love. There were parties all around town this past weekend in Bismarck and Mandan, adult ones, grown-ups dressed as their favorite celebrity, or maybe a good old-fashioned witch - but last night was the one kids have been waiting for all year. The tradition of roaming around the neighborhoods as a scary goblin or a miniature Batman, with one goal in mind, "Trick or Treat..." and candy galore. Ever since I was young, I planned my Halloween route for like weeks, armed with a big old empty pillow case, I would set out with a few friends and take to the streets like there was a competition involved, see how much candy I could collect. One thing that seems to have stayed the same happened here last night in Bismarck, as well as I'm quite sure all over the country. Porch pirates. Not cute ones with a parrot on their shoulder either.
There’s An Emergency Mobile Alert System For Mandan Residents!
Mandan residents are being encouraged to sign up for something called "CodeRED" notifications. CodeRED is a community notification system, that reaches out to residents when important information comes through and needs to be shared. -- Had to squeeze in a Jack Nicholson, "A Few Good Men" reference. What Kind Of...
Is This Bismarck’s Most Frustrating Street?
Please refrain from tearing your steering wheel away from the car, and TRY and not rip your hair out of your skull. I'm from a big city ( San Diego ), and I have seen my share of awful traffic snarls daily, taking forever to drive 20 miles home after work. I'm not trying to be a "You ain't seen nothing..." kind of a snob, cause I understand anyone's frustration with extra, stupid cramped areas of nonsense cars backed up because of poor street execution. "You mean like the one-lane Main Street From Hell" Yes, that's exactly what I am referring to ( I see many heads out there nodding in agreement )
5 Must Mandan Homes To Trick Or Treat This Halloween (Photos)
Ever wonder what makes one home a bad, good or better home to Trick or Treat? Is it the treat? Thinking on the term inflation tossed left and right, will shrinkflation occur in what is given out this year too? Will the candy bars be the same, but will the size change? Will "snack size" candy bars now be "bite-size"? OR will there still be folks that love the holiday so much that full-size candy bars are given? So many questions, we know but cannot help but ponder as the annual day when random knocking on strangers' doors approaches.
Bismarck’s “Citizen Academy” Accepting Second Class Applicants
The City of Bismark Is Now Accepting Applicants For The Citizen's Academy's Second Class. Not because your second-class citizens, but because you registered after the people registered for the first class. So you are then considered members of the second class because... The First Class graduated. What would you expect?...
There Is Life Now To 915 E Bismarck Expressway
Funny that I just did a story on this less than a week ago... That's right, I drove over with our company vehicle and parked in the lonely parking lot. I showed a couple of pics and wrote a story about the 915 E Bismarck Expressway - you know it quite well, it's right across the street from Cash Wise. My goal for the whole article was to be somewhat cute and come up with some far-fetched ideas of what kind of businesses COULD be coming in the near future - HOWEVER today I found out that "There Is Life To 915 E Bismarck Expressway" The rumbling and tearing down the lot has begun -
A Rebrand For ‘Tigirlily’, North Dakota’s Popular Sister Duo
North Dakota natives, and country music duo, announced last week on social media that after almost a decade of being known as "Tigirlily" the sisters were re-branding. Adding a little more distinction to their band name. Via Facebook on October 20th, it was announced that after a lot of thought and consideration the word "Gold" will now be added to the duo's name.
Mandan Police Take No “Smoke Break” In Handling Moe’s Burglary
Have you ever heard that famous old expression "Crime Does Not Pay?" Well, in this case, it could end up paying off someone who may have led Mandan Police in quickly putting behind bars four suspects in the Saturday early morning burglary of Moe's Smoke Shop here in Mandan. While most of us were sleeping around 12:15 am this past Saturday, a couple of individuals were seen scouring inside Moe's taking everything they could- this was within seconds after they heaved a couple of huge rocks through the front glass door. Now, this wasn't in the back or at a place off the main drag, this was within like 10-15 yards away from Memorial Highway. The long short of things the thieves got away with an estimated 5-10 thousand dollars worth of merchandise.
Bismarck’s 8th Annual Spook Out Cancer Event This Saturday
Are you looking for someplace fun this Saturday to bring your whole family to?. An event that won't scare you so much that you'll find yourself running away, no this is for the whole family to come out to Puklich Chevrolet here in Bismarck and be a part of something special. Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume and be there with us from 11 am - 3 pm. The goal of Puklich is simple, to raise money for breast cancer awareness: This is part of a press release they put out just recently:
Beers For Deer 10 Gun Raffle This Thursday In Bismarck
Gun raffles are always popular in these parts and there's a good one coming up this Thursday. "The Beers For Deer" 10 Gun Raffle presented by the Mule Deer Foundation. This event will be held this Thursday, October 27th, at The Pier Bar and Grill in Bismarck. This is a lively and quick event from 6 pm to 8 pm.
Bismarck’s Capital Acres – Hold Your Head Up High
In my opinion, in life, it's the effort you put forth that makes it all worthwhile. This is a story about an ambitious group of people who had a dream, a goal to live life to the fullest, and bring major enjoyment to Bismarck and Mandan. I first wrote an article about Capital Acres back in the summer. Hannah Hayes and her friend/partner Noah Harvey had put their heads together and were planning on setting this spring as the launch date for an enthusiastic adventure - a wedding venue to be named Capital Acres. They had the site all picked out, and were headed full steam ahead. "...we are so excited to announce that Caroline and I, along with our partner Noah Harvey will be opening Capital Acres this coming spring 2023. Capital Acres is Bismarck's newest premier event venue only fifteen minutes from downtown Bismarck. This space can hold over 500 guests!"
Bargains To Deck Your Halls Begin Friday In Downtown Bismarck
Not only can you refresh your holiday decorations at dimes to the dollar, but you'll help local families restart their futures. The key is to shop early for the best selection. The Seeds of Hope Christmas Store continues to grow season after season. Come see for yourself this Friday night....
Hey To All Bismarck Guys, Gals, Goblins, And Ghouls
Yes sir, this whole month of October in my mind is reserved for those who want to have fun, to be someone they aren't, to find a way to be creative and get all dressed up - the ART of Halloween really goes on all 31 ghastly days. Pretty much every Friday, Saturday, or even Sunday in this month, someone in the Bismarck and Mandan neighborhood will be having a monster bash, ghostly get-togethers, and frightening parties filled with fun, food, music, and candy. For the 6th year in a row Haunted Hoover will be among all the action.
BisMan Recovery Group – On A Mission To Help The Homeless
An amazing group of people who have turned their life around and want to give back. That's what WE do in recovery. One of the first things you come to realize when your rock bottom has hit even lower is to surrender 100% for yourself - WHEN you want to receive help, and you are finally ready. Nobody can help anyone until they are willing, and if they are not, it's just an ugly vicious cycle that keeps repeating. Jacob Doctor knows all about this, for he is in recovery himself, and so am I - recovery of addiction.
BisMan “Looking For The Holy Spirit” – Treated With 100% Respect
I have to admit I expected the worst from a post on social media today. There is a list somewhere, of certain topics that are taboo to talk about "over dinner" either with a big group of friends or especially relatives. For the most part that rings true for the media. Politics is one of them. This is highly volatile sometimes when you have two completely opposite opinions. Now social media on the other hand is pretty much an "open game" - I'll give you an example in a second. Getting back to the political arena, there will be some people who will not, and can not budge in their republican and democrat ways. Most people can be somewhat civil when they are discussing topics, but there is always potential hidden danger, bottom line is don't try and change others.
Pumpkin Crazy Bismarck, Is TOO Small For Pumpkin Crazy Poll
All across the capital city store bins are overflowing with pumpkins. As we approach Halloween, front yards and porch steps are getting more and more populated with these winter squashes. But according to the good folks at lawnstarter.com, we may not hold a jack-o'-lantern candle to many other cities across the country.
Open Letter: BisMan Peeps Who Don’t Understand How To Form A Line
It's something we were all taught how to do back in kindergarten. Heck, I think it was taught back in preschool, yet adults still seem to struggle with it daily. At least in my daily observance in and around Bismarck Mandan. People seem to struggle with forming a line. I...
