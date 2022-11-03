Here is a quick recap of last night, Halloween - a tradition we all know and love. There were parties all around town this past weekend in Bismarck and Mandan, adult ones, grown-ups dressed as their favorite celebrity, or maybe a good old-fashioned witch - but last night was the one kids have been waiting for all year. The tradition of roaming around the neighborhoods as a scary goblin or a miniature Batman, with one goal in mind, "Trick or Treat..." and candy galore. Ever since I was young, I planned my Halloween route for like weeks, armed with a big old empty pillow case, I would set out with a few friends and take to the streets like there was a competition involved, see how much candy I could collect. One thing that seems to have stayed the same happened here last night in Bismarck, as well as I'm quite sure all over the country. Porch pirates. Not cute ones with a parrot on their shoulder either.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO