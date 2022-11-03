Read full article on original website
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State faces No. 1 Minnesota in U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Face-off Classic
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey travels to Andover, Minnesota to face No. 1 Minnesota in the 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Face-off Classic on Monday at the Andover Community Center. The Huskies and Gophers will drop the puck at 7:00 p.m. CT with the annual benefit game raising awareness for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth, Minnesota.
scsuhuskies.com
Three-goal first fuels Huskies sweep at Bemidji State
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Three first period goals and stellar special teams led St. Cloud State Women's Hockey to a 3-1 win over Bemidji State on Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Center, securing their second-straight sweep and fourth-straight win. McKenna Wesloh scored the game's first goal just 3:20 into the...
scsuhuskies.com
Multiple Comebacks Push No. 4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Past No. 2 Denver
DENVER, Colo. – No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (8-1-0, 1-0-0 NCHC) came back from being down a goal twice to snap an eight-game winning streak at Magness Arena, winning 4-3 in overtime over No. 2 Denver (6-3-0, 2-1-0 NCHC) on Friday night. Senior forward Grant Cruikshank (Delafield, Wis.) and senior forward Zach Okabe (Okotoks, Alberta) scored equalizer goals in the third period to keep St. Cloud State alive, setting the stage for junior forward Veeti Miettinen (Espoo, Finland) who scored in overtime to seal the victory for the Huskies.
scsuhuskies.com
No. 4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Falls in Tight Contest to No. 2 Denver
DENVER, Colo. – No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (8-2-0, 1-1-0 NCHC) couldn't overcome a two-goal deficit, falling 3-2 to No. 2 Denver (7-3-0, 3-1-0 NCHC) on Saturday night at Magness Arena. After yielding two goals in the first three minute, the Huskies were chasing all game and couldn't quite find the equalizer to tie the game.
scsuhuskies.com
SCSU shuts out Bemidji State 2-0 behind Ahola’s strong night
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Goaltender Sanni Ahola guided St. Cloud State Women's Hockey to their third straight win – and second-straight shutout – with a 2-0 final over Bemidji State on Friday afternoon at the Sanford Center. Ahola made 15 saves for her third career shutout, turning away...
scsuhuskies.com
No. 2 Huskies begin competition at Yellowjacket Open
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 2 St. Cloud State Wrestling begins competition with the Yellowjacket Open this Saturday at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minnesota. The open will begin at 10:00 a.m. CT with two brackets – an open division and a freshman/sophomore division. SCSU is one of six NSIC teams scheduled to appear at the open alongside No. 5 Augustana, No. 8 Mary, No. 18 Minnesota State, No. 24 Southwest Minnesota State and (RV) Upper Iowa. More than 20 teams are expected to compete on Saturday.
scsuhuskies.com
Linsey Rachel breaks career kill record, No. 8 SCSU sweeps Mary
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Graduate student outside hitter Linsey Rachel recorded career kill No. 1568 to break St. Cloud State's all-time mark – one that has stood 26 years – as she and the No. 8 Huskies closed the regular season with a sweep of Mary at Halenbeck Hall on Saturday afternoon.
scsuhuskies.com
No. 8 Huskies sweep Beavers on Senior Night
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 8 St. Cloud State Volleyball scored a season-high 16 aces and hit .372 to take straight sets from Minot State on Friday evening at Halenbeck Hall, earning the win on Senior Night. The Huskies' 16 aces are the most they have had in a...
scsuhuskies.com
Eight Huskies earn titles at Yellowjacket Open
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Eight Huskies earned titles at the Yellowjacket Open as No. 2 St. Cloud State Wrestling enjoyed a strong performance in Rochester on Saturday. Caleb Meekins headlined the six titles earned in the Open Division of the Yellowjacket, pinning No. 1 Reece Barnhardt of Mary in the Finals bout at 133 while going 3-0 with a major and a tech fall to go with his fall. Alyeus Craig went 3-0 with a tech fall at 141 to earn a title while Nick Novak won the 149-pound title with a 3-0 open, recording a major decision and a tech fall.
scsuhuskies.com
Linsey Rachel named NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – St. Cloud State graduate student outside hitter Linsey Rachel has been named the 2022 NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year – the conference's highest achievement for a senior student-athlete. A native of Maple Lake, Minnesota, Rachel graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Real Estate...
