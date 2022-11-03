Read full article on original website
Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China
BEIJING — Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China. The company announcement Sunday gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of...
China trade down on weak global demand, virus curbs
BEIJING — China's trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending. Exports declined 0.3% from a year earlier to $298.4 billion, down from September's 5.7% growth, the customs agency reported Monday. Imports fell 0.7% to $213.4 billion, compared with the previous month's 0.3% expansion.
Asian markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation data
TOKYO — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday ahead of the U.S. midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.4% to 27,914.21 on strong earnings reports. The Kospi in Seoul...
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design
MILAN — Elon Musk's Tesla paved the way nearly two decades ago. Now, the global transition to fully electric vehicles is littered with startups, inspired by a new era in mobility and drawn by the lower cost of building EVs compared with their fossil-fuel-guzzling forbears. Gone are the billion-dollar...
Walgreens push into comprehensive care picks up momentum
Walgreens extended its push into more comprehensive health care with its VillageMD unit acquiring another urgent and primary care chain, Summit Health-CityMD, in a deal worth close to $9 billion. Walgreens and rival CVS, two retail chains with thousands of locations, have evolved in recent years with a greater focus...
Insider Q&A: Kind Founder Lubetzky on entrepreneurship
To entrepreneur Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of Kind snacks, kindness means more than just being nice. “If somebody is nice, they’re not going to bully. But if they’re kind, they’re going to stand up to the bully,” he said. “Kindness requires the strength of action.”
Midterms could be a 'game changer' for stocks - and experts see big upside for the S&P 500 this election cycle.
Two of Wall Street's most popular market forecasters explain what could be in store for stocks after Tuesday's midterm election results roll in.
Google Maps tips and tricks to navigate Thanksgiving and Black Friday
The holidays are approaching fast, which is bad news for traffic. Places get busier, and people travel more than usual. That’s where Google Maps can help. And Google put out a few helpful Google Maps tips and tricks to help you navigate the busy season ahead, including Thanksgiving and Black Friday buying sprees.
