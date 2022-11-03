ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU takes opener in Matthews' return

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was “Welcome home, Emmitt Matthews Jr. night” at the Coliseum Monday as the one-time Mountaineer returned home after playing a year in Washington. And from the minute he came out for introductions with a loud welcome from a crowd said to...
Revival on soccer field, hardwood for WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It is Monday morning, the clock has just ticked 8 a.m. on the second day of Eastern Standard Time, and the view from the living room is that of sunshine. The thermometer says it’s 58 degrees and by afternoon it should reach a high of 69 degrees.
Harrison County Purple Heart veteran Porter Southern learned to appreciate life 'a lot more than ever' in Vietnam

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Porter Southern voluntarily enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 18 in 1968 at the height of the war in Vietnam. “I decided to enlist instead of waiting to be drafted. I was in a vo-tech machining class and thought if I enlist I could choose my job in the Army. When I went to basic training they said they didn’t have machinist training so they asked me what my second choice was. I said, 'I can drive trucks,'" Southern said.
