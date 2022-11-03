Read full article on original website
WVNews
WVU takes opener in Matthews' return
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was “Welcome home, Emmitt Matthews Jr. night” at the Coliseum Monday as the one-time Mountaineer returned home after playing a year in Washington. And from the minute he came out for introductions with a loud welcome from a crowd said to...
WVNews
Revival on soccer field, hardwood for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It is Monday morning, the clock has just ticked 8 a.m. on the second day of Eastern Standard Time, and the view from the living room is that of sunshine. The thermometer says it’s 58 degrees and by afternoon it should reach a high of 69 degrees.
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Mount Saint Mary Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from West Virginia's season-opening 76-58 win over Mount St, Mary's at the WVU Coliseum. WVU turned the ball over 18 times to help keep the visitors in the game for most of the contest, but a pair of late runs and the end of each half earned it the win.
WVNews
snapshot_Nov07062049.png
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer men’s basketball season got off to a relatively trouble-…
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Iowa State Team Arrival II 11/5/22
West Virginia heads to the locker room to prepare for the Iowa State game. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Harrison County Purple Heart veteran Porter Southern learned to appreciate life 'a lot more than ever' in Vietnam
LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Porter Southern voluntarily enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 18 in 1968 at the height of the war in Vietnam. “I decided to enlist instead of waiting to be drafted. I was in a vo-tech machining class and thought if I enlist I could choose my job in the Army. When I went to basic training they said they didn’t have machinist training so they asked me what my second choice was. I said, 'I can drive trucks,'" Southern said.
