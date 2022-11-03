ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Backup power used at Ukraine nuclear site for safety systems

By HANNA ARHIROVA
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ry7lf_0ixsN29o00

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Europe's largest nuclear power plant was relying on emergency diesel generators to run its safety systems Thursday after external power from the Ukrainian electric grid was again cut off, Ukrainian and U.N. officials reported.

Fighting in Ukraine has repeatedly damaged power lines and electrical substations that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant requires to operate its safety systems, forcing workers to turn to backup generators to cool its six reactors until regular power is restored. All six reactors have been shut down. The generators have enough fuel to maintain the plant in southeastern Ukraine for just 15 days, state nuclear power company Energoatom said.

“The countdown has begun,” Energoatom said, noting it had limited possibilities to “maintain the ZNPP in a safe mode."

The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the switch to backup diesel generators and said that underlines “the extremely precarious nuclear safety and security situation."

Rafael Grossi, the U.N. nuclear watchdog head, said relying on diesel generators ”is clearly not a sustainable way to operate a major nuclear facility" and urged again that a protection zone be established around the plant.

Russia and Ukraine have traded blame during the war for shelling at and around the plant. Energoatom said Thursday that Russian shelling knocked out the last two high voltage transmission lines feeding the Zaporizhzhia plant. Russia gave a different account, blaming Ukraine.

The Russian state-run news agency Tass quoted an official at Russia's nuclear power operator, Rosenergoatom, as claiming that Ukraine had switched off the two power lines and denied that Russian shelling of power lines had caused the problems. He said the move deprived the city of Energodar, where plant's workers live, of heating.

Russian forces have occupied the plant since early in the war. It is located in the Zaporizhzhia region, one of four regions that Russia has illegally annexed. Although Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree transferring the nuclear plant to Russian ownership, Ukrainian workers continue to run the station.

Energoatom claimed Russian officials are trying to connect the power station to Russia's power grid so it could supply electricity to Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and Ukraine's Donbas region, another area Putin annexed.

The human toll from earlier battles became evident again Thursday, when Ukrainian officials said 868 bodies of civilians, including 24 children, were found in liberated areas of the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions. National police official Oleksii Serhieiev also told reporters 34 torture sites were found after Russian troops retreated from those areas, as well as the Kyiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

Elsewhere on the battlefront, Russia used drones, missiles and heavy artillery to hit Ukrainian cities, leaving six civilians dead and 16 wounded, according to the president’s office. Russian attacks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih left several districts without electricity or water.

Further east in the Donetsk region, battles continued for the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, where authorities said the population was under constant shelling and living without electricity or heat. Six cities and villages in the region came under attack in the last day, while in the northeast, three Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia power plant, the city of Nikopol was also shelled again, damaging residential buildings, a gas station and several businesses, Zelenskyy's office said Thursday.

In a rare hint of a possible retreat that Ukrainians treated with skepticism, a Moscow-appointed official in the occupied southern region of Kherson said Russian troops are “most likely” to move across the Dnieper River, away from the city of Kherson. Kirill Stremousov also told Russian state television that all Ukrainian attacks have been repelled.

Tens of thousands of civilians have been evacuated from the city of Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russian authorities removed their country's flag Thursday from the Kherson administration building, a week after the regional government moved out.

Ukraine's southern military spokeswoman, Natalia Humeniuk, said the flag's removal may be a provocation “and we should not hurry to rejoice.” She also told Ukrainian television some Russian military personnel are disguising themselves as civilians.

Neither side's claims could be independently verified.

On the humanitarian front, seven ships carrying 290,000 tons of agricultural products sailed from Ukrainian seaports for Asia and Europe, a day after Russia resumed its participation in a program allowing the export of Ukrainian grain. Putin said Moscow had received assurances that Ukraine wouldn't use the humanitarian corridors to attack Russian forces.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko denied that Kyiv had made any new commitments or had used the grain corridor for military purposes.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cautioned that Russia’s decision did not mean the grain deal would be extended after it expires Nov. 19.

Russia had suspended its participation in the deal last weekend, citing an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet in Crimea. Ukraine said the Russians mishandled their own weapons.

In Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned British Ambassador Deborah Bronnert to protest what it alleged was British instructors' help in the Oct. 29 attack by drones on Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea. Bronnert made no comment after the meeting.

Under the grain deal, Russia was allowed to resume fertilizer and grain exports, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday he hadn't seen progress on that.

Since the deal was reached in July, 430 ships have exported 10 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products to Africa, Asia and Europe. Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said export volumes in October “could have been 30-40% higher if Russia had not artificially blocked inspections.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the 10 million-ton milestone and appealed to all parties to renew the grain agreement.

“I’m not optimistic, I’m not pessimistic. I’m determined,” Guterres told reporters in New York, adding it's important to clear obstacles for Russian food and fertilizer exports.

Both sides announced another prisoner exchange Thursday, involving 214 military personnel in total.

Elsewhere, a Ukrainian military official said Russia is using Belarusian territory to launch drone strikes. Oleksii Hromov said Iranian drones are flying into Ukraine from a military base in the Belarusian city of Luninets, 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of the border.

The U.N. nuclear agency, meanwhile, said Thursday its inspections have found no evidence to support Russia's unfounded claims that Ukraine is planning to set off radioactive "dirty bombs" after examining three locations in Ukraine. Western nations have called Moscow's claims "transparently false."

Zelenskky, in his nightly address, said the inspectors showed “we have clear and irrefutable evidence that no one in Ukraine has created or is creating any 'dirty bombs.' And the only thing that is dirty in our region now is the heads of those in Moscow.”

—-

Edith M. Lederer contributed from the United Nations and Frank Jordans reported from Berlin.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian-appointed authorities say they are working to partially restore power in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson following what they called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September was...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The world should adopt a treaty that stops the spread of fossil fuel energy, much like it has tried to with nuclear weapons, a prominent small island leader proposed as vulnerable nations Tuesday continued to push for more action and money at international climate talks.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Air show seeks to position China as global competitor

BEIJING — (AP) — China is displaying its latest generation fighter jets and civilian aircraft this week as it looks to carve a larger role for itself in the global arms trade and compete with Boeing and Airbus. China is currently the world’s fourth-largest arms exporter and an...
The Associated Press

Official: Congo war planes bombing M23 rebel targets

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congolese fighter jets began bombing rebel targets Tuesday in the country’s embattled east, escalating its fight against the M23 group that the government alleges has been advancing with help from neighboring Rwanda. Jean Claude Bambaze, president of Rutshuru’s civil society, told The Associated Press that aerial bombardments were reported in the villages of Chanzu and Musungati, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Rutshuru. “We are seeing the comings and goings of Congolese warplanes,” he said. “We call on the Congolese government to finish quickly with this M23 affair, because people have already fled their homes and others are confined in camps without humanitarian assistance.” There was no immediate confirmation or comment from the Congolese military on the reported aerial bombardments. However, M23 spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka accused the army of attacking heavily populated areas and “trampling on the call for dialogue.”
Boston 25 News WFXT

Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this year’s international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Is Russia withdrawing from Kherson?

KYIV — Are they leaving or not?. This is the question onlookers to Ukraine's eight-month war have been asking about what certainly looks to be a gradual Russian withdrawal from the , a strategic regional capital in Ukraine's south, although no such military retreat has been announced by Moscow.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Swedish PM seeks to win Turkish support for NATO membership

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Sweden’s new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, is meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday in an effort to clinch Turkish approval for his country’s bid to join NATO. Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Macron to pressure France's most climate-damaging industries

PARIS — (AP) — Just back from the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, French President Emmanuel Macron is to meet Tuesday with the heads of the country’s most climate-damaging industries to pressure them to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, amid growing competition from the U.S. and China. The...
Boston 25 News WFXT

German aid group: 89 migrants allowed to disembark in Italy

ROME — (AP) — A German humanitarian group said its ship docked in southern Italy early Tuesday and disembarked all 89 people on board who had been rescued at sea, ending one migrant rescue saga as three others continued under Italy's new hard-right government. Mission Lifeline posted videos...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Markets in holding pattern ahead of election, inflation data

Wall Street is essentially flat before the opening bell Tuesday with Americans heading to the polls to vote in the midterm elections that are being heavily influenced by inflation, with more data on that front arriving this week. Futures for the S&P 500 moved 0.16% higher, and the Dow Jones...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Live updates | UN Climate Summit

LONDON — Environmental activists blocked traffic on England’s busiest highway on Tuesday, demanding an end to fossil fuel use as world leaders confront the growing threat from climate change at a UN-sponsored summit in Egypt. National Highways says there are currently delays of 60 minutes on the M25,...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Greece: Airlines cancel flights for general strike Wednesday

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greece’s main airlines announced domestic and international flight cancellations and schedule changes for Wednesday due to labor unions for air traffic controllers and civil aviation workers participating in a nationwide general strike that day. The 24-hour strike called by the country’s private...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
131K+
Followers
139K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy