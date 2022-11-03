Read full article on original website
Related
KHON2
50+ White Elephant gifts under $100 for your office holiday party
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A white elephant gift doesn’t have to be a joke, it can be any item people aren’t likely to buy for themselves. While you may need to get creative to find a good gift, you don’t need to worry as much about finding the perfect items for one person since you won’t know who’s going to receive it.
Google Maps tips and tricks to navigate Thanksgiving and Black Friday
The holidays are approaching fast, which is bad news for traffic. Places get busier, and people travel more than usual. That’s where Google Maps can help. And Google put out a few helpful Google Maps tips and tricks to help you navigate the busy season ahead, including Thanksgiving and Black Friday buying sprees.
Shopping experts predict what’s in store for Black Friday 2022
What can shoppers expect amid rising prices and other concerns?
Comments / 0