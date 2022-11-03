Read full article on original website
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
Man convicted for pushing more than 2,000 lbs of meth through Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury convicted a California man of organizing and directing at least three meth rings in Oklahoma and Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise, three counts of drug conspiracy and 21 counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.
Four people arrested involved in large copper theft in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department arrested four people involved in a $20,000 copper theft, Friday, Nov. 4. Officers with the Tulsa Police Gilcrease IMPACT Unit and Mingo Valley Street Crimes Unit served search warrants on two north Tulsa houses near Route 66 and Harvard. Officers found one suspect,...
Major Construction Project Begins In Tulsa Monday
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is beginning a major road project Monday at the I-44 and Highway 169 interchange. Crews are making improvements to the pavement, ramps and bridges. During the construction, I-44 will narrow to two lanes in both directions and northbound 169 will also be down to two...
U.S. Attorney says Tulsa police tipped them off to dramatic rise in catalytic converter thefts
TULSA, Okla. — Federal authorities say local law enforcement played an important role in spurring a federal investigation into an alleged catalytic converter theft ring spanning multiple states. U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma said that when people hear about a catalytic converter theft ring,...
Scheels is coming to Tulsa with tax incentive from city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
Tahlequah Man Arrested as Part of Catalytic Converter Conspiracy
A Tahlequah man has been arrested by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATON HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at the local, state and federal levels to coordinate a take-down of a network of thieves who have been stealing catalytic converters off cars and then selling them to a refinery. Investigators said the network has brought in tens of millions of dollars on the thefts.
Tulsa based Pokémon card scammer costs victims nationwide thousands
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] arrested Michael McCoy after the Tulsa County DA charged him with four counts of false pretense under $1000 or con game. “In March, we started receiving reports from victims who were all located outside of Tulsa,” said Lt. Andrew Weeden with the Tulsa Police Financial Crimes.
‘No excuse:’ Beggs residents demand answers after water issues
BEGGS, Okla. — Many residents in Beggs are angry. “There is no reasonable excuse that a city cannot supply its populous with water,” said resident Kenneth Lyons. Kenneth Lyons moved to Beggs in the summer. He said crews have tried finding a solution to the city’s water issues,...
Sand Springs man sentenced for attack on gas station employee
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney General Clint Johnson confirmed a man who robbed a Sand Springs gas station and assaulted the owner is sentenced to 15 years in prison. Camaran Breazeale entered a Sand Springs gas station on July 13, 2021 and hit the owner multiple times...
Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
“It was a shock:” Tulsans react to sudden closure of Ahha center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to the sudden closure of the ahha Hardesty Arts Center. The Arts and Huminites Council of Tulsa, known as ahha Tulsa, was founded in 1961. They opened downtown’s Hardesty Arts Center in 2012 to house art installations and resources for local artists.
Meet “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is hosting a meet and greet with actor and rancher Moses Brings Plenty inside Replay Sports Bar on Nov. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. The meet and greet is free, and open to the public. The enrolled Lakota Nation...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone
TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
6-year-old dies after vehicle is swept into floodwater in northeast Oklahoma
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one 6-year-old is dead after their vehicle was swept into floodwater Friday night in Adair County, Oklahoma. According to the OHP, the incident occurred around 8:48 p.m. on County Road 4643 near Stilwell, Okla. News on 6 says the 43-year-old...
Two 15-year-old boys arrested for gun crimes outside south Tulsa Walmart
TULSA, Okla. — Two 15-year-old boys were arrested Saturday after they were involved in crimes involving guns, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots of the Wu Hot and Red Lobster Restaurants near 67th and Memorial just before 9 p.m.
No Shots Fired In Armed Carjacking Leading To Multiple Arrests On BA Expressway
Tulsa Police said three people are in custody Sunday night after an armed carjacking led to a crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway. TPD said this began at about 5:50 p.m. when the suspect asked the victim for a ride from Broken Arrow. Police said one of the suspects, who...
Green Country financial advisor warns potential Powerball winner as prize climbs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $1.2 billion Wednesday, becoming the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Millions of Americans are hoping for a lucky break. But there is a right way to spend a winning lottery ticket. Hitting the jackpot opens up a gigantic can of worms. It’s not as simple as cashing out and running off to a private island. One financial planner said it’s ruined as many lives as it’s improved.
Tulsa Police: Shots fired in Saint Francis Hospital parking lot
Police: Shots fired in Saint Francis Hospital parking lot, man tried ramming security officers with vehicle
Tulsa police searching for person suspected of cashing fraudulent checks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest. Police say this person is suspected of presenting herself as the victim and cashing numerous fraudulent checks at multiple financial institutions. Anyone with information on this...
