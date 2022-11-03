Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Was This Journalist Killed For Getting Too Close?Still UnsolvedMartinsburg, WV
It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted cityHeather JauquetFrederick, MD
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Related
mocoshow.com
BabyCat Brewery is Now Open in Kensington
Back in March we let you know that MoCo residents Sam Mussomeli and Terry Redmond are bringing BabyCat Brewery to 10241 Kensington Pkwy in Kensington.” Born from a love of nature, pets, family, and beer, BabyCat brewery will forever be dedicated to crafting excellent craft beverages and ensuring you, your family and your friends feel right at home every time you visit us.” The brewery has officially opened and has posted the following weekend hours: Saturday 11:30am-11pm and Sunday 11:30am-9:30pm.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland Lake
If you've lived in Maryland most of your life, you may have heard of the Liberty Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.
Fells Point Fun Fest offers free family entertainment
Anyone looking to get out of the house and enjoy the warmer weather this weekend might want to check out the Fells Point Fun Festival in Baltimore.
mocoshow.com
Nick’s Diner to Reopen on Mondays Beginning November 7
Nick’s Diner at 11199 Veirs Mill Rd has announced it will re-open on Mondays beginning November 7. The Wheaton staple had announced via social media in September that it would begin closing on Mondays and Tuesdays, citing a staff shortage as the reason. The restaurant will continue to remain closed on Tuesday’s.
mocoshow.com
Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?
Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Residents Can Get $150 for Planting Native Trees
Native trees are beautiful, provide important habitat for birds and other wildlife, and help absorb stormwater runoff and pollutants. Single-family and townhouse owners, homeowners associations, condominium associations and nonprofits in Rockville can receive a $150 rebate from the city for planting native trees. Learn how at www.rockvillemd.gov/rainscapes. Rebates are also...
Inside Nova
For sale: Your very own mountaintop outside Warrenton
Mountaintop for sale! A 9-bedroom manor house atop Prickly Pear Mountain 10 minutes from Warrenton offers up more than amazing views and unique design. The property’s 1,050-foot elevation, with a line-of-sight to D.C., is also worth millions in communications potential for satellite networks, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Take a look around.
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
mocoshow.com
Walmart to Sell Thanksgiving Food Items at Last Year’s Prices
You can add Walmart to the list of retailers that are running promotions this holiday season by offering price discounts on Thanksgiving food staples. Now through December 26, Walmart is offering “this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price.” According to a press release, “after all these years, we know what our customers put into their baskets for Thanksgiving. All the basics are there, like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing, but the convenience items are there too, like ready-to-heat mac and cheese or freshly made pumpkin pie, and we ensured that the price for the same basket of items does not cost more than it did last year. We’re proud to offer customers this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price so families don’t need to worry about how they’ll set their holiday table. We are currently rolling out the pricing, and customers can take advantage of the savings for all their holiday meals through December 26, 2022. You can shop the baskets here.” Walmart’s lone MoCo location is at 20910 Frederick Rd in Germantown.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Newly redeveloped Lexington Market holds soft opening; grand opening delayed by challenges with shipping, equipment, permits
A handful of merchants are now open in the newly redeveloped Lexington Market, though the market’s full opening has been held up by supply chain issues and permitting delays. Lexington Market kicked off its soft opening last week, featuring a mix of new merchants and old favorites with limited...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from home in Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
Non-profit group in Glen Burnie forced to relocate, provide food and supplies
For the last few years, BKIND, a non-profit group, has been giving food and supplies to the underserved in the Glen Burnie area. BKIND has been doing this every Saturday, come rain or shine.
idesignarch.com
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ Childhood Home by the Potomac River in Virginia
Merrywood Estate in McLean, Virginia has a storied history, serving as home to some of America’s most influential political and business figures. Built in 1919, the historic private estate was the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the mid-1940s. Discreetly situated on seven private acres with sweeping views...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Over 100,000 quarts of apple butter made in Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department festival’s history
SHEPHERDSTOWN — For the past 33 years, members of the Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department have been gathering every October to whip up a little apple butter to sell to the community at its Apple Butter Festival. According to SVFD treasurer Denny Barron, this year’s sale put the group over...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
Wbaltv.com
Liberty Road corridor to end food desert with new grocery store
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A community push to end a food desert in one area of Baltimore County is paying off. A lease was signed Tuesday that will bring food and the promise of a better tomorrow to Liberty Road. "We've heard loudly and clearly that the Liberty Road corridor...
baltimorepositive.com
The new sports wagering place and the old bowling alley in Hampstead
How did a guy from Dundalk have a bowling alley next to a restaurant that has become an OTB and now a sports wagering facility in Hampstead? Let David Richardson of Greenmount Bowl and Chris Richards of Greenmount Station tell you about the new betPARX sports wagering option in Carroll County.
washco-md.net
Washington County Parks Closed for Season
HAGERSTOWN, MD (November 3, 2022) – The Washington County Parks and Recreation Department announces Washington County Parks are officially closed for the season. Visitors are encouraged to continue enjoying the parks. However, amenities will be limited. Parks will reopen on May 6, 2023. Please be advised that restrooms will...
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.
- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
mymcmedia.org
MoCo’s Most Famous: Cheryl Kagan
Maryland state senator Cheryl Kagan represents District 17 which covers Rockville and Gaithersburg. The Montgomery County native has earned a reputation as one of the most passionate and influential politicians in the county, serving on powerful committees and authoring many important bills. Kagan recently talked to MCM’s Director of Content...
Comments / 0