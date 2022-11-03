Read full article on original website
Robot servers working at Hawaii restaurant
A local restaurant owner frustrated with staffing shortages has hired a pair of new employees. These two don't get paid, and they never have to take a break.
KHON2
Ho’olawa Provides Locally Made Products Beneficial to Hawaii’s Environment
Honolulu (KHON2) – Ho’olawa provides locally made products to Hawaii residents as an eco-conscious retailer. As a retailer that benefits Hawaii’s environment, Ho’olawa lives up to its name. “Ho’olawa; mean to supply, but moreso, the idea that our community can supply and fulfill its needs. This...
Over 500 items sold during Aloha Stadium online auction
Although the future of Aloha Stadium remains up in the air, we do know that parts of it are scattered around now.
DLNR acts to prevent Hawaiian honeycreeper extinction
Birds Not Mosquitoes, the multi-agency partnership, is working to collect mosquito samples on the Big Island as they work to eradicate avian malaria.
KHON2
Way 2 Go! Floyd ‘Ed’ Hoskins
At 90 years old, Ed Hoskins from Makakilo continues to impress with achievements that defy his age. Ed was featured four years ago in one of our “Way 2 Go” segments when he received his high school diploma at age 86. His latest feat: being one of the...
KHON2
The 42nd Annual HIFF presents the World Premiere of The Story of Everything
The 42nd Annual Hawai‘i International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani welcomes you to view the World Premiere of The Story of Everything. In an era when racism consistently exposes people of color to reduced quality of life, and the world itself is in peril, a project focused on light, on solutions, and on the transmission of hope is a cause for celebration. From Hawai‘i Poet Laureate Kealoha, THE STORY OF EVERYTHING incorporates poetry, dance, music, art and special effects to condense 13.7 billion years into an hour and 45 minutes. “Where do we come from?” And more importantly: “Where can we go next?”
Christmas trees available soon in Hawaii
It already smells a bit like Christmas at Helemano farms in Wahiawa, where you can get a locally-grown tree. They have a stock of 12,000 Cypress and Norfolk Pines, but they can only sell about 4-5 thousand this year.
Hawaii is one of the top states people are leaving
A new study by CraftJack looked into what states people are moving out of and where they are moving to and unfortunately Hawaii came out close to the top.
Final push to encourage native Hawaiians to vote
HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Native Hawaiian community groups and organizations are working on their final push that seeks to draw out more native Hawaiians to participate in elections.
Election preparations hit the home stretch
Tomorrow, Nov. 8, is General Election Day, but many have been voting already. Tuesday, Nov. 8 is the last day to do so; and joining KHON2 to tell us all about election preparations ahead of the big day, we have Scott Nago, chief election officer for the state of Hawaii.
Operation Keiki Shield: Multiple arrests in Hawai’i
On Nov. 7, the Naval Criminal Investigation Service announced four more arrests in a multiagency initiative to tackle child sex trafficking in Hawai'i. Since 2019, the taskforce has arrested 28 suspects and achieved 16 convictions, said NCIS.
General Election voting tips
The countdown is on to Hawaii’s General Election, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Ballots must be received by tomorrow’s 7 p.m. deadline. Scott Nago, the State’s Chief Elections Officer, joined Wake Up 2Day to provide some last-minute voting tips.
