Hawaii State

KHON2

Way 2 Go! Floyd ‘Ed’ Hoskins

At 90 years old, Ed Hoskins from Makakilo continues to impress with achievements that defy his age. Ed was featured four years ago in one of our “Way 2 Go” segments when he received his high school diploma at age 86. His latest feat: being one of the...
MAKAKILO, HI
KHON2

The 42nd Annual HIFF presents the World Premiere of The Story of Everything

The 42nd Annual Hawai‘i International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani welcomes you to view the World Premiere of The Story of Everything. In an era when racism consistently exposes people of color to reduced quality of life, and the world itself is in peril, a project focused on light, on solutions, and on the transmission of hope is a cause for celebration. From Hawai‘i Poet Laureate Kealoha, THE STORY OF EVERYTHING incorporates poetry, dance, music, art and special effects to condense 13.7 billion years into an hour and 45 minutes. “Where do we come from?” And more importantly: “Where can we go next?”
HILO, HI
KHON2

Christmas trees available soon in Hawaii

It already smells a bit like Christmas at Helemano farms in Wahiawa, where you can get a locally-grown tree. They have a stock of 12,000 Cypress and Norfolk Pines, but they can only sell about 4-5 thousand this year.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Election preparations hit the home stretch

Tomorrow, Nov. 8, is General Election Day, but many have been voting already. Tuesday, Nov. 8 is the last day to do so; and joining KHON2 to tell us all about election preparations ahead of the big day, we have Scott Nago, chief election officer for the state of Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

General Election voting tips

The countdown is on to Hawaii’s General Election, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Ballots must be received by tomorrow’s 7 p.m. deadline. Scott Nago, the State’s Chief Elections Officer, joined Wake Up 2Day to provide some last-minute voting tips.
CALIFORNIA STATE

