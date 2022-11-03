The 42nd Annual Hawai‘i International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani welcomes you to view the World Premiere of The Story of Everything. In an era when racism consistently exposes people of color to reduced quality of life, and the world itself is in peril, a project focused on light, on solutions, and on the transmission of hope is a cause for celebration. From Hawai‘i Poet Laureate Kealoha, THE STORY OF EVERYTHING incorporates poetry, dance, music, art and special effects to condense 13.7 billion years into an hour and 45 minutes. “Where do we come from?” And more importantly: “Where can we go next?”

HILO, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO