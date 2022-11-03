Alabama is home to turkeys, black bears, a wide variety of snakes, and yes, alligators. But, how many alligators live in Alabama? As one of only 10 states that play home to gators, Alabama is no stranger to these wild, carnivorous reptiles. In fact, alligators live in approximately half of the state’s fresh waters. However, don’t expect to find them living in the salty waters of the gulf. Unlike saltwater crocodiles, alligators can’t stomach salt water and spend only brief periods of time in brackish water. Lucky for them, Alabama has plenty of sources of fresh water for gators to choose from, including lakes, rivers, and wetlands.

