Read full article on original website
Related
Surfline
East Coast Weekend Outlook
Hurricane Martin surprisingly spun up in the Central Atlantic earlier this week, but it’s out of our picture after transitioning into a powerful XXL storm in the North Atlantic. Behind it, the National Hurricane Center’s monitoring another area of low pressure to the east of Bermuda and a more likely system for development that’ll approach the Bahamas over the weekend. It’ll be next week if either feature is named (and next week before we see surf from these systems) but there are some other options for waves lining up in the next few days.
Surfline
Sand Island, Bright Water
Photography by Andrew Shield. The double pulse of east and SE swell along the east coast a couple of weeks back switched on a lot of places, but maybe none more gorgeously than North Stradbroke Island. It was a day for the local surfing population to relish and remember. Here’s a look at the day and the place through the eyes of two of the island’s perennial elders, Russell Specht and Dadee Taylor.
Surfline
Brett Barley Reviews the Pyzel Ghost Pro
If you’re a good surfer, good chance you wanna ride what the pros ride. And if you’re a pro surfer, you wanna ride what the freaks ride. Once Brett Barley became a free agent, the first board he grabbed off the rack at REAL Watersports was John John Florence’s blade of choice, the Pyzel Ghost Pro, which he planned on riding in some good, powerful hometown surf.
Surfline
A Storm From The South
Photography by Chris Hocking, Hayden Richards/SArips, Steve Ryan, and Mick Sowry. “A wild dive back into pseudo-winter.” The Outlook earlier this week suggested something highly unusual preparing to strike a vast stretch of Australia’s southern coastlines. Semi-tropical energy, partly spawned out of the warm waters of the north-east Indian Ocean, had migrated across the western half of the continent and headed south of the Great Australian Bight, whereupon the whole thing blew up. Crazy raging winds and barely predictable swells hammered some zones, and did their best to half-avoid others. The aftermath is looking quite pretty, specially in Victoria and Tasmania this weekend, where underlying pulses of SW energy should keep coasts alive under way more moderate winds. But for now, thanks to some highly gifted contributors, here’s a look at a storm we kinda weren’t really meant to surf, but instead gives our surfers’ eyes a feast.
Florida just restarted a gas tax. Prices are up at the pump — but by how much?
Florida’s month-long suspension of a 25-cent-a-gallon gas tax ended as November started.
Comments / 0