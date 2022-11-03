Read full article on original website
BisMan Alcoholic-WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober And Lose
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. Do you know how you come across conversations by mistake sometimes? I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all; over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much the North Dakota Lottery is at?" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON $1.9 BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober? To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
In Bismarck “Breaks My Heart..Why Would Anyone Do This?”
"...we would give the shirts off our backs to help anyone. Breaks my heart this happened - WHY would anyone do this?" A great question that needs to be answered. Here is what took place - a typical thieve or thieves may have seen a quick window where they could enter the backyard of Amy Milius the day before yesterday - they swiftly made off with 12-year-old Zoey Pospishil's bike - ok I know what you are thinking, another story of a young kid's two-wheeler getting ripped off, but hold on, this wasn't your ordinary bicycle.
In Bismarck – Get Ready To SCOOT On Over To Missouri Ave
YES, we are in the month of November, and YES the temps are dropping, however... ...just last Wednesday was an ideal day for getting outside and taking a quick ride around Bismarck and Mandan - a 74 degrees day! Was this a sneak peek of what's happening tomorrow - Monday the 7th? I think it was, check it out.
Where’s The Best Mexican Food In BisMan?
So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
Lottery Lucky? Here Are Your Million Dollar Bismarck Mandan Homes
If you plan on winning the lottery and want to drop 1 Million Dollars or more in the Bismarck Mandan area for a new house, we have 10 options for you to consider. Now in this day and age, it seems like the whole world has been turned upside down. There are more jobs available than ever before but at the same time living expenses have gone up, along with the costs of fuel, food, and energy just to name a few. But if you still have the chance to live in the lap of luxury, we have 10 options for you to consider. Oh yeah, by the way, it will take at least $1,000,000 to seize the deal!
5 Delicious Autumnal Beers You Have To Try In Bismarck
North Dakotans love their beer, that's no secret. But what beers are we drinking the most?. I was curious; what are the best beers you can get in the Fall around Bismarck Mandan? I started calling around to different breweries to see what they had to say. What is most popular on tap? What's flying off the shelves right now?
Umm Hellooo – When Are WE ( Bismarck ) Getting One?
When I lived in Minot back in 2015, I heard virtually the same question for years... ..."How come we don't have such-and-such here? Bismarck and Fargo has so many cool restaurants and a ton of stuff to do there..." Ok well, let's chat about that for a second, we all know they are more populated than the magic city, HOWEVER, one thing Minot has, and that Fargo is about to get their second one, is an extremely popular drive-in fast food restaurant - SONIC. People have fallen in love with their menu and their frozen drinks. I actually work with someone who takes a road trip with her kids with one destination in mind, 99 miles north. Right there at the corner of 16th SW and 35th AVE SW - MINOT. So check this out, according to darik.news "Global Dakota owns three other Sonics in North Dakota, including one in Minot, one in Grand Forks and Fargo’s first Sonic at 4470 26th Ave"
Washburn ND’s Half Million Dollar Home On The River
The Missouri River is a North Dakota treasure. Live here and enjoy it every day!. Bismarck/Mandan anytime you need to head north I suggest always taking River Road/Highway 1804. You can skip the traffic on State Street/Highway 83 and enjoy the scenery along the Missouri River. I've always been fascinated with the Washburn area and the abundance of wildlife along the river.
Halloween Night In BisMan Brings Goblins And Porch Thieves
Here is a quick recap of last night, Halloween - a tradition we all know and love. There were parties all around town this past weekend in Bismarck and Mandan, adult ones, grown-ups dressed as their favorite celebrity, or maybe a good old-fashioned witch - but last night was the one kids have been waiting for all year. The tradition of roaming around the neighborhoods as a scary goblin or a miniature Batman, with one goal in mind, "Trick or Treat..." and candy galore. Ever since I was young, I planned my Halloween route for like weeks, armed with a big old empty pillow case, I would set out with a few friends and take to the streets like there was a competition involved, see how much candy I could collect. One thing that seems to have stayed the same happened here last night in Bismarck, as well as I'm quite sure all over the country. Porch pirates. Not cute ones with a parrot on their shoulder either.
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
The Fargodome has just announced a country concert. A country artist who just recently in Bismarck on the Thomas Rhett tour is set to embark upon his own tour in 2023. According to a press release from the Fargodome, country artist Parker McCollum will be performing at the dome in Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday, February 11th, 2023.
North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week
For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
There’s An Emergency Mobile Alert System For Mandan Residents!
Mandan residents are being encouraged to sign up for something called "CodeRED" notifications. CodeRED is a community notification system, that reaches out to residents when important information comes through and needs to be shared. -- Had to squeeze in a Jack Nicholson, "A Few Good Men" reference. What Kind Of...
Is This Bismarck’s Most Frustrating Street?
Please refrain from tearing your steering wheel away from the car, and TRY and not rip your hair out of your skull. I'm from a big city ( San Diego ), and I have seen my share of awful traffic snarls daily, taking forever to drive 20 miles home after work. I'm not trying to be a "You ain't seen nothing..." kind of a snob, cause I understand anyone's frustration with extra, stupid cramped areas of nonsense cars backed up because of poor street execution. "You mean like the one-lane Main Street From Hell" Yes, that's exactly what I am referring to ( I see many heads out there nodding in agreement )
Bismarck’s “Citizen Academy” Accepting Second Class Applicants
The City of Bismark Is Now Accepting Applicants For The Citizen's Academy's Second Class. Not because your second-class citizens, but because you registered after the people registered for the first class. So you are then considered members of the second class because... The First Class graduated. What would you expect?...
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
Mandan Police Take No “Smoke Break” In Handling Moe’s Burglary
Have you ever heard that famous old expression "Crime Does Not Pay?" Well, in this case, it could end up paying off someone who may have led Mandan Police in quickly putting behind bars four suspects in the Saturday early morning burglary of Moe's Smoke Shop here in Mandan. While most of us were sleeping around 12:15 am this past Saturday, a couple of individuals were seen scouring inside Moe's taking everything they could- this was within seconds after they heaved a couple of huge rocks through the front glass door. Now, this wasn't in the back or at a place off the main drag, this was within like 10-15 yards away from Memorial Highway. The long short of things the thieves got away with an estimated 5-10 thousand dollars worth of merchandise.
Bismarck’s 8th Annual Spook Out Cancer Event This Saturday
Are you looking for someplace fun this Saturday to bring your whole family to?. An event that won't scare you so much that you'll find yourself running away, no this is for the whole family to come out to Puklich Chevrolet here in Bismarck and be a part of something special. Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume and be there with us from 11 am - 3 pm. The goal of Puklich is simple, to raise money for breast cancer awareness: This is part of a press release they put out just recently:
Bismarck’s Taco Del Mar Is OPEN, But Looking To Sell
Seems like yesterday that a friend of mine and I attended a graduation party over the summer at a co-worker's house in Lincoln - walking into his garage where tables were set up for guests, the welcome aroma of Mexican food directed me toward an array of eye-catching ( stomach immediately growling ) goodies - I had never tried Taco Del Mar before, and this catered affair was through the roof awesome - no doubt the best guacamole I've had in a long time - I put a quick GPS in my brain to make sure I visited their restaurant located at 1024 S 12 St., and I've been a regular 2-time a week customer.
BPS Superintendent On The Way Out
According to a press statement released earlier this week, Dr. Jason Hornbacher will be retiring as the Superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools. Hornbacher's last day is scheduled as June 30th, 2023. Why The Wait?. If you're wondering why this announcement comes so far in advance, the statement indicated that this...
