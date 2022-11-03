ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Prigozhin: Kremlin's election meddler and mercenary supremo

From helping to orchestrate interference in Western elections to personally recruiting prison convicts to fight as mercenaries in Ukraine, Yevgeny Prigozhin is emerging as one of President Vladimir Putin's most loyal -- and ambitious -- lieutenants. In September, a video surfaced of a bald man bearing a strong resemblance to Prigozhin in a jail courtyard, offering contracts to prisoners to fight in Ukraine with a chilling set of conditions.
WASHINGTON STATE
960 The Ref

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at center of South Korean row

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of financial support as he gave the animals up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy