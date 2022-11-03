Read full article on original website
Gwen Stefani on Her Unlikely Romance With Blake Shelton: ‘God Put Us Together’
After one year of marriage, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still in the newlywed glow, but Stefani says there's more to it. It's inarguably a relationship no one saw coming — with Shelton's country roots and Stefani's pop-rock style — but it works. "We are so different,...
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Uses His Only Steal on 16-Year-Old Standout During Knockout Rounds [Watch]
The first-ever three-person Knockout Rounds took place on Monday night’s (Oct. 31) edition of The Voice. That meant, instead of two, each coach had to choose three artists to go up against each other in hopes to advance to the live shows of the televised competition. Coaches only had...
Jimmie Allen, Eric Church + More Hop on Rolling Stones Tribute Album, ‘Stoned Cold Country’
To honor the legacy of the Rolling Stones, perhaps the most iconic rock 'n' roll group of all time, country music is coming together for a tribute album celebrating the band's 60th anniversary. Stoned Cold Country will feature 14 Stones tracks reimagined with a little country flare. Eric Church, Lainey...
Keith Urban Brings Out His Banjo for His Loretta Lynn Tribute at Her Memorial [Watch]
Keith Urban celebrated Loretta Lynn's deep-running country roots at her public Nashville memorial on Sunday (Oct. 30). During the CMT broadcast event, called Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn, Urban stepped onstage for a rendition of "You're Looking at Country," Lynn's Top 10 hit from 1971.
Reba McEntire, Rex Linn + More Announced as CMA Awards Presenters
The CMA Awards are coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and the Country Music Association has announced the list of artists and celebrities who will serve as award presenters at the show. The star-studded group of presenters includes CMA-nominated artists, country legends, professional athletes and actors. The country artists that...
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Moves Into Live Shows After Zac Brown Band Cover [Watch]
Bryce Leatherwood is moving into the live shows following his triumphant performance during night two of the three-person knockout rounds on Season 22 of The Voice. The 22-year-old country singer from Woodstock, Ga., belted out a tenderhearted version of Zac Brown Band’s “Colder Weather” from the band’s 2010 album, You Get What You Give, on Tuesday night (Nov. 1).
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean’s ‘Anchorman’ Costumes Are Their Most Elaborate Halloween Look Yet [Watch]
Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany have come up with some pretty epic Halloween couple's costumes in years past, but in 2022, they outdid themselves with their most elaborate look yet. This year, the star couple went as Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone from the Anchorman moves, sparing no attention...
Zac Brown Band Welcomes Caroline Jones as Newest Member
Caroline Jones is officially the newest member of the Zac Brown Band. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist announced the news on Thursday (Nov. 3), making her the first-ever female member of the celebrated country and rock group. Jones turned to social media to share the news, which Entertainment Tonight was first...
Luke Bryan Finds God in Powerful New Song, ‘Prayin’ in a Deer Stand’ [Listen]
Luke Bryan shines a light on his passion for God and hunting in a heartfelt new song, “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand.”. Co-written with hit songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins, the powerful faith-based country tune finds Bryan reflecting on the crux of faith, prayer, an omnipresent God and the freedom and stillness in a deer stand.
‘The Voice': Brayden Lape Advances After Stunning Delivery on Brett Young’s ‘Mercy’ [Watch]
More artists were on the chopping block going into the brutal three-way knockouts on The Voice on Monday night (Nov. 7), and the only coach who had a “steal” left was John Legend. That meant Blake Shelton was faced with keeping only one of his hopefuls for his...
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]
Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
Nate Smith Is Finding Country Success, 15 Years After Nashville Broke His Heart — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Jon Pardi Stole a Pair of Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms and She Isn’t Pleased
Jon Pardi has found himself some new fashion: bell-bottom pants. Lainey Wilson rock bell-bottoms while touring together, he decided to get himself a pair. The "Heartache Medication" singer showed off how versatile his new pants are with a funny video that also promotes Wilson's new album. "Popped on a pair...
Luke Bryan Stopping by ESPN’s ‘College Game Day’ Ahead of CMA Awards
Country artists and fans are gearing up for the CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9) on ABC, and there are plenty of exciting programs on ABC and ESPN in the days leading up to the show. CMA Week officially kicks off with On the Red Carpet: Countdown to the CMA...
Luke Combs Says Seeing Son Tex Smile at Him Is ‘Biggest Reward’
Luke Combs is one of the fastest-to-fame artists in modern country music, but nothing could have prepared him for how swiftly fatherhood would hit him. "The most challenging is just jumping into it," he tells Taste of Country, speaking about becoming a father for the first time. "There's no warm-up period. It's like getting thrown into a pool and you don't know how to swim. I would compare it to that. That's the most challenging."
Carrie Underwood Has a Wild Girls’ Night Out in ‘Hate My Heart’ Video [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is going out! The country star rounded up her gal pals for a girls' night out in her new "Hate My Heart" music video. The video opens with several women slamming doors on the men in their lives before diving into various breakup coping mechanisms. Underwood, of course, takes to the gym — and shows off those famous legs in the process. The others turn to things like online shopping, ice cream and chick flicks, as well as swiping through dating apps. Meanwhile, Jenny decides to carve her name into her ex's leather seats — a nod to Underwood's song "Before He Cheats."
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
Kelsea Ballerini Reaches Divorce Settlement With Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a settlement in their divorce, just over two months after Ballerini filed for divorce from the Australian country singer in August of 2022. According to court documents People obtained, Ballerini and Evans came to an agreement on the issues surrounding their divorce on...
Miranda Lambert and Her Husband Brendan Recreate the Addams Family for Halloween
Classic films were a major category for country singers this Halloween, and Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan were game. The couple dressed up as the Addams Family, bringing in help from their furry friends. Lambert was Morticia Addams while Brendan McLoughlin was her husband Gomez. We also spy one of...
Boo! See Country Stars in Their 2022 Halloween Costumes [Pictures]
Trick or treat! The stars turned out in style for Halloween this year, and they've got the pictures to prove it. Lots of country artists rocked couples costumes or themed family looks for the holiday, like Tyler Hubbard and his wife and kids, who rocked matching Peter Pan-themed outfits, complete with Hubbard as Captain Hook and his wife Hayley as Tinkerbell. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn wore matching skeleton costumes, but it was their two daughters Kingsley and Kodi who stole the show as a cat and mouse, respectively.
