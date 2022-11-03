ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Moves Into Live Shows After Zac Brown Band Cover [Watch]

Bryce Leatherwood is moving into the live shows following his triumphant performance during night two of the three-person knockout rounds on Season 22 of The Voice. The 22-year-old country singer from Woodstock, Ga., belted out a tenderhearted version of Zac Brown Band’s “Colder Weather” from the band’s 2010 album, You Get What You Give, on Tuesday night (Nov. 1).
Zac Brown Band Welcomes Caroline Jones as Newest Member

Caroline Jones is officially the newest member of the Zac Brown Band. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist announced the news on Thursday (Nov. 3), making her the first-ever female member of the celebrated country and rock group. Jones turned to social media to share the news, which Entertainment Tonight was first...
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]

Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
Luke Combs Says Seeing Son Tex Smile at Him Is ‘Biggest Reward’

Luke Combs is one of the fastest-to-fame artists in modern country music, but nothing could have prepared him for how swiftly fatherhood would hit him. "The most challenging is just jumping into it," he tells Taste of Country, speaking about becoming a father for the first time. "There's no warm-up period. It's like getting thrown into a pool and you don't know how to swim. I would compare it to that. That's the most challenging."
Carrie Underwood Has a Wild Girls’ Night Out in ‘Hate My Heart’ Video [Watch]

Carrie Underwood is going out! The country star rounded up her gal pals for a girls' night out in her new "Hate My Heart" music video. The video opens with several women slamming doors on the men in their lives before diving into various breakup coping mechanisms. Underwood, of course, takes to the gym — and shows off those famous legs in the process. The others turn to things like online shopping, ice cream and chick flicks, as well as swiping through dating apps. Meanwhile, Jenny decides to carve her name into her ex's leather seats — a nod to Underwood's song "Before He Cheats."
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]

Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
Kelsea Ballerini Reaches Divorce Settlement With Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a settlement in their divorce, just over two months after Ballerini filed for divorce from the Australian country singer in August of 2022. According to court documents People obtained, Ballerini and Evans came to an agreement on the issues surrounding their divorce on...
Boo! See Country Stars in Their 2022 Halloween Costumes [Pictures]

Trick or treat! The stars turned out in style for Halloween this year, and they've got the pictures to prove it. Lots of country artists rocked couples costumes or themed family looks for the holiday, like Tyler Hubbard and his wife and kids, who rocked matching Peter Pan-themed outfits, complete with Hubbard as Captain Hook and his wife Hayley as Tinkerbell. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn wore matching skeleton costumes, but it was their two daughters Kingsley and Kodi who stole the show as a cat and mouse, respectively.
