Cedar Falls girls swimming team wins Dubuque regional, qualifies for state meet
The Cedar Falls high school girls swimming team won five individual events and three relays as it easily won its Regional held at Dubuque Saturday. Cedar Falls finished with 523 points, while 2nd-place Decorah had 211. Cedar Falls’ Taytem Lehmann won the 100 and 200 freestyle events for the Tigers,...
Grundy Center representing area teams in state football playoff semifinals
Following quarterfinal play only one area team remains in the state high school football playoffs. For the fourth consecutive season, Grundy Center will play in the Class A semifinals. The Spartans face Woodbury Central Thursday at 1 p.m. at the UNI-Dome. Both teams are unbeaten at 11-0. Grundy Center is...
