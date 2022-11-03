ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

High School Football Playoff Pairings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Class 5, Region D. #7 Albemarle (8-2) at #2 Mountain View (9-1) #7 Jefferson Forest (4-6) at #2 Louisa (10-0) #5 Amherst County (6-4) at #4 Orange County (8-2) #6 Western Albemarle (5-5) at #3 Salem (8-2) Class 3, Region C. #5 Turner Ashby (8-2) at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WFXR

Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
virginia.edu

Student’s ‘Remedy To Save America’ Speech Earns Top Honor at Oratory Contest

The University of Virginia’s Department of Politics on Thursday hosted its second annual Oratory Competition inside the Dome Room of the historic Rotunda. Jered Cooper, a third-year student and government major from Fort Washington, Maryland, won the competition and a $500 prize. All 10 finalists presented their speeches using the same prompt (“Is free speech important at a public university in our democracy – and why?”) before a panel of judges that included former presidential speechwriters Clark Judge (Ronald Reagan) and John McConnell (George W. Bush), and politics department chair – and Miller Center senior fellow – Jen Lawless. Lawless filled in for Kyle O'Connor, a former speechwriter for Barack Obama, who missed the event due to an illness.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia General Election Results for Lynchburg on Nov. 8, 2022

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Lynchburg here. This includes how the city voted in the District 5 House of Representatives race and the Lynchburg City Council race. Lynchburg. Lynchburg was added to District 5 as a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
q101online.com

Two trials planned for shopping cart killer

It will be two separate murder trials for the so-called shopping cart killer. Anthony Eugene Robinson was indicted on five charges this morning by a Rockingham County Circuit Court grand jury. Two of the charges are first-degree murder in the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC12

1 dead, 1 hurt in Louisa County crash on I-64

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Louisa County that left one man dead, and another person injured early Thursday morning. Troopers responded to I-64 eastbound at mile marker 137 for the report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 a.m. According to investigators, a...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads

RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dozens gather to seek new job opportunities at Lynchburg Job Fair

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen employers from across Virginia attended a career fair in Lynchburg Thursday. “We are still in an environment where employers are still trying to fill a lot of positions,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works Central Region. One...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Candle manufacturer to close leaving 187 employees without jobs

FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg area manufacturer is shutting its doors next month, affecting 187 workers. A Warn Notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission stated “Newell Brands” the parent company of the Yankee Candle Company will halt operations by the end of the year. The plant is located on Dillard Drive in Forest.
FOREST, VA
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg’s major step toward greener fleet vehicles

More than thirty people attended the City of Fredericksburg’s Alternative Fuel Vehicle Workshop on October 27th, 2022 in Dixon Park. Those in attendance represented the City of Fredericksburg Government, Fredericksburg City Public Schools (FCPS) and the University of Mary Washington, as a part of Fredericksburg’s participation in the Drive Clean Rural USA project. Attendees learned about alternative fuel vehicle (AFV) technology from the Virginia Clean Cities (VCC) project team and from AFV industry experts ABM®, Sonny Merryman Inc., Roush CleanTech®, and Blue Bird®.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

