Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
streakingthelawn.com
Everything UVA football’s coaching staff said after the 31-28 loss to North Carolina
After the Virginia Cavaliers fell to 3-6 today against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Wahoo coaching staff addressed the media regarding today’s result and what they saw from the team’s performance. Head Coach Tony Elliott. On the growth he saw from the team today:. “I did [see...
NBC 29 News
High School Football Playoff Pairings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Class 5, Region D. #7 Albemarle (8-2) at #2 Mountain View (9-1) #7 Jefferson Forest (4-6) at #2 Louisa (10-0) #5 Amherst County (6-4) at #4 Orange County (8-2) #6 Western Albemarle (5-5) at #3 Salem (8-2) Class 3, Region C. #5 Turner Ashby (8-2) at...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, November 4th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
nomadlawyer.org
Charlottesville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Charlottesville, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Charlottesville Virginia. The city of Charlottesville, is the home to many historic sites and is a great destination for tourists. There are plenty of parks and waterways for outdoor adventures. The city is home to a number of galleries and museums. The Fralin Museum...
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
virginia.edu
Student’s ‘Remedy To Save America’ Speech Earns Top Honor at Oratory Contest
The University of Virginia’s Department of Politics on Thursday hosted its second annual Oratory Competition inside the Dome Room of the historic Rotunda. Jered Cooper, a third-year student and government major from Fort Washington, Maryland, won the competition and a $500 prize. All 10 finalists presented their speeches using the same prompt (“Is free speech important at a public university in our democracy – and why?”) before a panel of judges that included former presidential speechwriters Clark Judge (Ronald Reagan) and John McConnell (George W. Bush), and politics department chair – and Miller Center senior fellow – Jen Lawless. Lawless filled in for Kyle O'Connor, a former speechwriter for Barack Obama, who missed the event due to an illness.
WSLS
Virginia General Election Results for Lynchburg on Nov. 8, 2022
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Lynchburg here. This includes how the city voted in the District 5 House of Representatives race and the Lynchburg City Council race. Lynchburg. Lynchburg was added to District 5 as a...
Virginia Department of Forestry plants over 8 tons of acorns in Augusta
According to a tweet from the department, more than eight tons of acorns have been planted this fall. A year from now, those acorns are expected to turn into nearly 1.5 million oak tree seedlings.
WSET
Possible record-breaking heat to feel like late summer through mid-November
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Central Virginia will feel warmth and humidity this weekend for any time spent outdoors. It will feel more like the end of summer, with highs nearing record levels by next week. A typical fall day would have a dewpoint around 40-50 degrees. This weekend we...
Moms in prison have a new place to bond with their kids: 'Light in a dark place'
Some mothers incarcerated at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County now have a new, less traumatic place to meet and bond with their children.
q101online.com
Two trials planned for shopping cart killer
It will be two separate murder trials for the so-called shopping cart killer. Anthony Eugene Robinson was indicted on five charges this morning by a Rockingham County Circuit Court grand jury. Two of the charges are first-degree murder in the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita...
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
NBC12
1 dead, 1 hurt in Louisa County crash on I-64
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Louisa County that left one man dead, and another person injured early Thursday morning. Troopers responded to I-64 eastbound at mile marker 137 for the report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 a.m. According to investigators, a...
Pro-business Chamber of Commerce repeats endorsement of Dem Abigail Spanberger, despite GOP blowback
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The pro-business US Chamber of Commerce Thursday reiterated its support for Democrat Abigail Spanberger in the hotly contested race for Congress in Virginia's 7th District. Republican Yesli Vega has been hammering Spanberger over inflation and the economy. On Caroline Street in Fredericksburg, smack in the middle...
wina.com
Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads
RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
WDBJ7.com
Dozens gather to seek new job opportunities at Lynchburg Job Fair
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen employers from across Virginia attended a career fair in Lynchburg Thursday. “We are still in an environment where employers are still trying to fill a lot of positions,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works Central Region. One...
wfxrtv.com
Candle manufacturer to close leaving 187 employees without jobs
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg area manufacturer is shutting its doors next month, affecting 187 workers. A Warn Notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission stated “Newell Brands” the parent company of the Yankee Candle Company will halt operations by the end of the year. The plant is located on Dillard Drive in Forest.
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg’s major step toward greener fleet vehicles
More than thirty people attended the City of Fredericksburg’s Alternative Fuel Vehicle Workshop on October 27th, 2022 in Dixon Park. Those in attendance represented the City of Fredericksburg Government, Fredericksburg City Public Schools (FCPS) and the University of Mary Washington, as a part of Fredericksburg’s participation in the Drive Clean Rural USA project. Attendees learned about alternative fuel vehicle (AFV) technology from the Virginia Clean Cities (VCC) project team and from AFV industry experts ABM®, Sonny Merryman Inc., Roush CleanTech®, and Blue Bird®.
WSET
Hill City Handmade Offers Unique Items at Holiday Market
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Hill City Handmade Holiday Market is happening soon! There will be numerous vendors at the City Armory on Saturday, November 12. Emily got to learn about the unique items you can buy for those on your Christmas list!
WHSV
Turning back the clocks shouldn’t be the only thing you do this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Daylight Saving ends this weekend and we will be falling back an hour in time. Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia said it is also a good time to check your smoke alarms since we change the clocks twice a year. It’s recommended that you check your smoke alarms twice annually.
Comments / 0