The University of Virginia’s Department of Politics on Thursday hosted its second annual Oratory Competition inside the Dome Room of the historic Rotunda. Jered Cooper, a third-year student and government major from Fort Washington, Maryland, won the competition and a $500 prize. All 10 finalists presented their speeches using the same prompt (“Is free speech important at a public university in our democracy – and why?”) before a panel of judges that included former presidential speechwriters Clark Judge (Ronald Reagan) and John McConnell (George W. Bush), and politics department chair – and Miller Center senior fellow – Jen Lawless. Lawless filled in for Kyle O'Connor, a former speechwriter for Barack Obama, who missed the event due to an illness.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO