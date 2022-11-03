Read full article on original website
Related
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
Minnesota Man Killed in Southern Minnesota Wreck
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 22 near 540th Ave. in Minnesota Lake Township when it went off the road and rolled around 10:38 p.m.
KEYC
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man died in a single vehicle crash late Friday night on Highway 22 in Faribault County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:40 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 22 and 540th Avenue, that’s about halfway between Wells and Minnesota Lake.
Olmsted County Sheriff: Here’s Where You Should Stop for Stoplights
'There's A Chance You're Not Stopping At Stop Lights Correctly. UPDATE: This weekend I was out shopping all over Rochester, and on 4 separate occasions I couldn't make it thru the green light because the people in front of me were so far from the stop line most of us couldn't get thru in time. I thought it might be time for a refresher.
KIMT
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
Nurse in Wisconsin Now Facing Charges For Amputating Man’s Foot
This is one of the most horrifically strange stories you've likely heard, especially when you check out what the nurse was allegedly going to do with the foot she amputated!. It's not every day you read about someone cutting off someone else's foot-- on purpose, and without their permission. And by a nurse, no less. But that's what allegedly happened at a senior living facility over in Spring Valley, Wisconsin (which is about an hour and a half northeast of Rochester.)
Southern Minnesota News
Driver injured in Highway 14 crash
A car collided with a tractor Thursday afternoon in Waseca County, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Alton Township, near Janesville, just before 4 p.m. The state patrol says Leah Rae Tidemann, 33, of Faribault, was westbound on the highway...
Man dies in rollover crash in southern Minnesota
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died on Friday evening after driving off the road and crashing his car in southern Minnesota.He was driving a GMC Sonoma on Highway 22 near 540th Avenue and crashed shortly after 11:30. p.m.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing a seatbelt.The man was identified as Jason John Neubauer, from Wells.
Businesses, Property Destroyed in Large Kasson Fire
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- A large fire in Kasson is responsible for the destruction of several businesses and property. Kasson Fire Chief Joe Fitch said crews responded to a structure fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:30 Sunday evening. Firefighters from Kasson, Mantorville, Dodge Center and Byron fought the fire until 1:50 a.m.
Wabasha teenager airlifted after 20-foot fall from tree stand
A 16-year-old boy from Wabasha was injured Sunday after falling approximately 20 feet to the ground while climbing to his tree stand, according to authorities in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 1 p.m. near a home on Brantner Road in Modena Township.
Rochester Man Caught With Thousands of Oxy Pills Pleads Guilty
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man's trial was canceled this morning when he entered into a plea agreement in a case involving a major drug bust last year. Jury selection for 26-year-old Dahir Dahir’s trial was scheduled to begin this morning at the Olmsted Courthouse. Instead, he admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge. In exchange, prosecutors have agreed to drop a first-degree drug charge. He was originally charged with two counts of first-degree drug sales.
Trial Starts Monday for Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A trial starts Monday for a Rochester man who was at the center of a large drug bust last year. 25-year-old Dahir Omar Dahir entered not guilty pleas last June to charges stemming from a February 2021 traffic stop in which Rochester police seized nearly 6,000 suspected Oxycodone pills valued at an estimated $180,000. The charges say he was stopped for speeding on Elton Hills Dr.
Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand
Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
KIMT
Saturday afternoon fire results in the death of family dog
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday that resulted in the death of a family dog. RFD said at 1:43 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a call for a fire on the main floor of a single-family residence off Pointe Dr. SW - the first arriving crew noted that smoke was coming from the front door.
KEYC
Polito’s Pizza is temporarily closed
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Polito’s Pizza in Mankato has currently closed. The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed due to all employees deciding to quit.”. Since then, the sign has been changed to say “Due to staffing shortages, Politos...
Faribault Home Fire Results in Firefighter Injury
Dustin Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reports at 2:07 a.m. November 4, 2022 his department along with Faribault Police, Rice County Sheriff and North Ambulance were all dispatched to a structure fire at 2026 198th St. West. Upon arrival he says, "Large flames were seen from the backside of the home....
KIMT
Mason City woman sentenced for Swaledale vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who vandalized a home and vehicle in Swaledale is sentenced. Mercades Lynn Motz, 20 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend three years on supervised probation and pay a civil penalty of $1,025. Motz was accused of doing more than $1,500 in damage to the home and vehicle in Swaledale on June 28.
One dead after Goodhue County fire
ZUMBROTA, Minn. — An elderly person was declared dead at the scene of a fire that sparked in Wanamingo on Thursday afternoon. Zumbrota police said crews were called to 630 5th Street West after a fire alarm sounded around 1:15 p.m. Emergency dispatchers confirmed that the smoke detector was going off in the home and said a neighbor could see smoke.
myaustinminnesota.com
Blooming Prairie man sentenced to prison time on felony firearm possession charge in Mower County District Court
A Blooming Prairie man who was found to be in possession of a firearm from a case involving an Austin woman who has been charged with 12 felonies for burglary and theft of a firearm and one gross misdemeanor theft charge stemming from a report of several firearms being stolen from a residence in the 900 block of 6th Avenue NW in Austin on January 28th of this year has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.
knuj.net
Wells Man Dies in One Vehicle Crash
A fatal crash was reported Friday night around 11:38pm on Highway 22 and 540th Avenue, Minnesota Lake Township, Faribault county. The driver of a GMC Sonoma was southbound on Highway 22 when it went off the roadway and rolled. The driver 46 year old Jason John Neubauer of Wells was unbelted and killed in the accident. Faribault county sheriff’s office, Wells Police and Fire, and Minnesota Lake Police and Ambulance assisted the state patrol.
Power 96
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://power96radio.com
Comments / 0