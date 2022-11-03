ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings worked out USFL veteran punter on Thursday

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYbbK_0ixs6w3d00

The Minnesota Vikings held a surprising tryout on Thursday afternoon by hosting punter Brock Miller per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Miller is a 31-year-old punter that has only been on an NFL roster for three months when he was with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2017 offseason.

He did punt for the New Jersey Generals this past spring in the USFL and was successful. He averaged 46.3 yards per punt on 31 punts with 10 of them being pinned inside the 20-yard line.

Rookie punter Ryan Wright has had a successful season through seven games which raises the question why the Vikings would host a punter tryout. Well, the answer is simple. Miller is a left footed punter, and the Vikings will be facing one in Tress Way in Washington.

This is a smart strategy by the Vikings, as the ball spins differently with a left-footed punter. With Jalen Reagor’s issues in fielding punts, this was a wise move.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star safety Jamel Johnson decommits from Texas

Four-star safety Jamel Johnson decommitted from the University of Texas on Monday. Johnson had been the longest tenured commit in Texas’ 2023 recruiting class, committing to the Longhorns back on Nov. 4, 2021. The Seguin native is rated the No. 19 safety in the country and the No. 49 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions

Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton has some nerve intimating about free agent-to-be Lamar Jackson

Oh, come on. There’s a whirlwind of speculation surrounding former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, and where he’ll return to coach in a year or two. Payton isn’t going to be free to entertain all offers, seeing as he’s still under contract with the Saints through 2024, but it’s about as close to free agency as someone in his position would reach. And he’s already looking at his options.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy