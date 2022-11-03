Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night.The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing by six in the third quarter.Paul George scored 34 points, the third time in four games that he topped 30, but Los Angeles had its three-game winning streak snapped. George missed shots down the stretch after the Jazz erased the Clippers' four-point lead.Marcus Morris added 18 points for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard missed his eighth game while dealing with knee stiffness.Down by four in...

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 32 MINUTES AGO