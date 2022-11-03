ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

National parties focus on normally blue Minnesota as election nears

National parties focus on normally blue Minnesota as election nears. The Democrats' rally emphasized legislation approved by Congress and President Joe Biden on transportation and climate change. Republicans said crime, inflation, and school performance were their top themes going into the campaign's final weekend. St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) -...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

St. Paul woman killed in crash on I-94 in Wisconsin after hitting deer

(FOX 9) - A woman from St. Paul was killed in a car crash on I-94 in Wisconsin early Saturday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates that Jessica Anne Love, 43, was driving a Honda Civic when she hit a deer, causing her car to become disabled in the left lane. Her vehicle was then struck by an oncoming Toyota Rav4, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Tuesday's election: Could Minnesota see its first split statewide results since 2006?

(FOX 9) - A one-party sweep of Minnesota's statewide races has been the norm since the mid-2000s, but a split result in Tuesday's election looks not only possible, but likely. DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Secretary of State Steve Simon held leads on their respective Republican challengers, Scott Jensen and Kim Crockett, according to polling conducted in October by MinnPost/Embold Research and KSTP/SurveyUSA. But Republicans Jim Schultz and Ryan Wilson were tied with or leading the Democratic incumbents in the attorney general and auditor races.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota Zoo welcomes back dolphins at Discovery Bay

The Minnesota Zoo welcomed seven bottlenose dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois. The dolphins will stay in Discovery Bay until their habitat back home is finished with renovations. (Video courtesy of Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Chilly Saturday, chances of rain overnight

(FOX 9) - Cool temperatures have arrived, with chances of rain in parts of Minnesota on Saturday and overnight into Sunday. Parts of southeastern Minnesota started Saturday with some rain and light rumbling from a storm system that caused severe damage in parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday. The metro could see some scattered showers as the storms move northeast, but there is no threat of severe weather.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Cooler, rainy for some this weekend

(FOX 9) - November-style weather is here, with cooler temperatures and some rain in the forecast. On Friday, the high will be around 45 degrees for the Twin Cities metro with mostly cloudy skies, while southeastern Minnesota could see some rain showers. Overnight, temperatures will dip down to around 36...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Drought conditions could impact Minnesota Christmas trees for years to come

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The drought hitting Minnesota and other parts of the Midwest for the last several months has started to take a toll on Christmas tree farms. "This year's weather, we're about eight to ten inches below normal rainfall, which of course, has an impact on the trees," John Krueger, the third-generation owner of The Krueger Christmas Tree Farm in Lake Elmo, told FOX 9.
LAKE ELMO, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Extremely windy Sunday, chances for rain this week

(FOX 9) - The end of the weekend will be very windy and dry, but there are chances for rain and possible flurries in the week ahead. Sunday will have plenty of sunshine in the afternoon as the lingering morning clouds are expected to clear out as the day goes on. The Twin Cities metro will reach a high of around 51 degrees, which is slightly above average for this time of year.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Sled dog racing champion visits Minnesota

Dallas Seavey, a five-time Iditarod champion, visited Minnesota Saturday to help raise money at the “Raise the Woof!” fundraiser, shed light on the sport of sled dog racing, and promote the Klondike Dog Derby. The derby takes place on February 3 and 4, with 20,000 people expected to watch the event.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy