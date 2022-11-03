(FOX 9) - The end of the weekend will be very windy and dry, but there are chances for rain and possible flurries in the week ahead. Sunday will have plenty of sunshine in the afternoon as the lingering morning clouds are expected to clear out as the day goes on. The Twin Cities metro will reach a high of around 51 degrees, which is slightly above average for this time of year.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO