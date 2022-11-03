Read full article on original website
energyintel.com
Guyana Revises Bid Round Terms
Oil futures ended the week with a $4 leap as traders fixated on signs of tightening supply and a weaker US dollar. Large US gas producers are seeking more exposure to a globalizing gas market, but they outlined different strategies toward that end. The government says a wholesale price cap...
Vietnam struggles to break one of world's biggest coal addictions
Despite Vietnam's solar boom and ambitious climate targets, the fast-growing economy is struggling to quit dirty energy -- leaving one of the world's biggest coal power programmes largely intact. - Solar boom - After China and India, Vietnam has the world's third-largest pipeline of new coal power projects.
energyintel.com
LNG Called Key to Ensuring New England Winter Reliability
LNG, not a growing reliance on fuel oil from New England's dual-fuel power plants, could be the answer to keeping the lights on in the coldest days of this coming winter, regional regulators and utility officials say. But the prospect could prove expensive. Large US gas producers are seeking more...
energyintel.com
Cheniere, Sempra Continue to Expand; Tellurian at Standstill
Incumbent US LNG exporters Cheniere and Sempra set out even more ambitious expansions this week as both appear able to look past the current gas market volatility and plan for the future. Large US gas producers are seeking more exposure to a globalizing gas market, but they outlined different strategies...
energyintel.com
US Natgas Prices Soar, But For How Long?
energyintel.com
IEA: Europe Could Face Gas Supply Gap Next Summer
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that Europe could face a critical shortage of gas next summer when it needs to refill storage facilities in preparation for the winter of 2023-24. The government says a wholesale price cap is a possible policy option as it looks at ways to...
U.S. Not 'Untouchable,' Iran Says
Recent intelligence suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on U.S. allies in the Middle East.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: China completes its own space station; see it here
China successfully launched and docked the final module of its Tiangong Space Station on Monday. The space station’s completion comes as China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power and as some U.S. officials believe China has already surpassed the U.S. in some aspects of space technology.
Cyprus' Greek Orthodox Archbishop Chrysostomos II dies at 81
NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country’s complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, died Monday. He was 81. Chrysostomos had suffered from liver cancer for the last...
Anyone who attends the 2022 World Cup in Qatar can expect to be watched by 15,000 cameras with facial-recognition technology
"As long as there is no property damage and no one injured, we will just be watching," Hamad Al-Mohannadi, director of the command center, told AFP.
energyintel.com
The Reshaping of the Global Energy Order
Last month’s Energy Intelligence Forum took place during extraordinary times, amid a reshaping of the global energy order. Eight months into the Ukraine crisis, we are witnessing an eruption of geopolitical tensions. Europe is moving away from Russian gas that once accounted for almost half its demand, and has announced a Russian oil embargo, coming into effect in December; there was an unexplained explosion in the Nord Stream gas pipeline; and the US passed a climate law that aims to onshore its battery supply chains. Over the course of three days, the Forum explored the question of whether geopolitics and energy could be separated. I was fortunate to have been part of the conference this year as one of eight Energy Leaders for Tomorrow, a highly selective program for outstanding graduates early in their energy careers.
SpaceNews.com
China’s mystery spaceplane releases object into orbit
HELSINKI — China’s secretive reusable spaceplane has released an object into orbit, according to tracking data from the U.S. Space Force. China carried out the second launch of its “reusable experimental spacecraft” from Jiuquan in the Gobi Desert atop a Long March 2F rocket Aug. 4.
World leaders gather to talk climate, but don't expect much
More than 100 world leaders are about to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge, yet observers don’t expect much from it, maybe not even a lot of attention.Nearly 50 heads of states or governments on Monday will take the stage in the first day of “high-level” international climate talks in Egypt with more to come in the following days. Much of the focus will be on national leaders telling their stories of being devastated by climate disasters, culminating on Tuesday with a speech by Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Sharif, whose country’s summer flood caused at...
energyintel.com
Natural Gas Weekly Spot Prices
US, allies clash with China, Russia over NKorea missiles
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with China and Russia on Friday over North Korea’s escalating ballistic missile launches and American-led military exercises in South Korea, again preventing any action by the deeply divided U.N. Security Council. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said North...
energyintel.com
Saudi Aramco Sets Post-Russia Ban Crude Prices
U.S.-Mexico nuclear cooperation agreement enters into force
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A bilateral agreement on nuclear energy between the United States and Mexico entered into force, the U.S. State Department said Wednesday, adding that it will enhance cooperation on energy security.
20-ton Chinese rocket set to crash into Earth
A massive Chinese rocket weighing over 20 tons is set to reenter Earth’s atmosphere, but experts still aren’t positive where it will land yet.
masterinvestor.co.uk
Pipelines and Cables – the Hybrid War has Begun
Who blew up the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines on 26 September? And why?. Many readers will have seen the aerial photos of natural gas frothing chaotically to the surface of the Baltic Sea near the Danish island of Bornholm, which continued for several days. Somebody somehow undertook an unprecedented, highly sophisticated act of coordinated submarine sabotage. Only the most advanced military powers are capable of such a deed – certainly not any of the world’s best-funded terrorist networks. This was an act of war – or of defence, depending on your point of view.
