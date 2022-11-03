Last month’s Energy Intelligence Forum took place during extraordinary times, amid a reshaping of the global energy order. Eight months into the Ukraine crisis, we are witnessing an eruption of geopolitical tensions. Europe is moving away from Russian gas that once accounted for almost half its demand, and has announced a Russian oil embargo, coming into effect in December; there was an unexplained explosion in the Nord Stream gas pipeline; and the US passed a climate law that aims to onshore its battery supply chains. Over the course of three days, the Forum explored the question of whether geopolitics and energy could be separated. I was fortunate to have been part of the conference this year as one of eight Energy Leaders for Tomorrow, a highly selective program for outstanding graduates early in their energy careers.

