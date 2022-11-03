Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
South Sioux City Public Schools narrows superintendent search, to four
BEATRICE – The Superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools is one of four finalists for the position of Superintendent at South Sioux City Public Schools. The South Sioux City Public School Board issued a release that names the four finalists to replace retiring Superintendent, Todd Strom. He’ll retire next June 30th, after six years with the school district.
News Channel Nebraska
#2 Wayne State volleyball captures Northern Sun Conference title with 3-2 win at #3 Concordia-St. Paul
Wayne, Neb. -- #2 Wayne State rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to defeat #3 Concordia-St. Paul and capture the first-ever outright Northern Sun Conference regular season volleyball title Saturday afternoon in St. Paul, Minnesota. Scores of the match were 25-19, 16-25, 21-25, 25-18 and 15-8. The Wildcats are now...
News Channel Nebraska
Cedar Catholic tops Norfolk Catholic to claim D-1 State Title
LINCOLN - Cedar Catholic bested a familiar foe to earn the Class D-1 State Title. In their fourth meeting of the season with Norfolk Catholic, the seventh seeded Trojans knocked off their top-seeded foe in five sets. The Trojans claimed the first set of the contest and traded sets with...
News Channel Nebraska
Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 20 in Antelope County
BRUNSWICK, Neb. -- Traffic was affected in northern Nebraska after a crash in Antelope County. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that one lane of traffic was closed on Highway 20 due to the accident, with traffic being significantly affected in both directions. The crash happened shortly before noon between...
News Channel Nebraska
Winside teacher has pre-trial moved to January
WAYNE, Neb. -- A former Winside teacher had her pre-trial hearing moved on Monday. 28-year-old Rachel McPhillips is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student of hers. The case was opened after a harassment protection order was filed against her. Authorities allege that the relationship occurred between September...
News Channel Nebraska
Howells-Dodge tops Overton in five sets to repeat as state champs
LINCOLN - Howells-Dodge is state champs for the second year in a row. After winning the D1 state championship in 2021, the Jaguars claimed the D2 title on Saturday, defeating Overton in five sets. Grace Baumert set a school record with 42 kills in the victory to go along with...
News Channel Nebraska
SCSO: Two people arrested on drug charges after vehicle located on highway
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities say two people from northeast Nebraska were arrested on drug charges in Stanton County Friday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office observed a vehicle parked along Highway 275 north of Stanton at approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday. Unger said his office reached out...
Comments / 0