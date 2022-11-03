ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

South Sioux City Public Schools narrows superintendent search, to four

BEATRICE – The Superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools is one of four finalists for the position of Superintendent at South Sioux City Public Schools. The South Sioux City Public School Board issued a release that names the four finalists to replace retiring Superintendent, Todd Strom. He’ll retire next June 30th, after six years with the school district.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Cedar Catholic tops Norfolk Catholic to claim D-1 State Title

LINCOLN - Cedar Catholic bested a familiar foe to earn the Class D-1 State Title. In their fourth meeting of the season with Norfolk Catholic, the seventh seeded Trojans knocked off their top-seeded foe in five sets. The Trojans claimed the first set of the contest and traded sets with...
NORFOLK, NE
Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 20 in Antelope County

BRUNSWICK, Neb. -- Traffic was affected in northern Nebraska after a crash in Antelope County. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that one lane of traffic was closed on Highway 20 due to the accident, with traffic being significantly affected in both directions. The crash happened shortly before noon between...
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
Winside teacher has pre-trial moved to January

WAYNE, Neb. -- A former Winside teacher had her pre-trial hearing moved on Monday. 28-year-old Rachel McPhillips is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student of hers. The case was opened after a harassment protection order was filed against her. Authorities allege that the relationship occurred between September...
WINSIDE, NE
Howells-Dodge tops Overton in five sets to repeat as state champs

LINCOLN - Howells-Dodge is state champs for the second year in a row. After winning the D1 state championship in 2021, the Jaguars claimed the D2 title on Saturday, defeating Overton in five sets. Grace Baumert set a school record with 42 kills in the victory to go along with...
HOWELLS, NE
SCSO: Two people arrested on drug charges after vehicle located on highway

STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities say two people from northeast Nebraska were arrested on drug charges in Stanton County Friday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office observed a vehicle parked along Highway 275 north of Stanton at approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday. Unger said his office reached out...
STANTON COUNTY, NE

